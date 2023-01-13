Here’s what’s coming to Disneyland in 2023

Disneyland is turning up the magic in 2023.

There’s a new attraction that will showcase a reimagined land, new nighttime shows that will light up the night sky and a short-lived parade will make its reappearance at the park all during the calendar year.

Disneyland will also be at “the heart” of celebrating the 100-year anniversary of The Walt Disney Company this year.

7 things happening at Disneyland in 2023

Celebrating Disney100

The 100th anniversary of the flagship Disney company kicks off Jan. 27 and will feature new merchandise and new decorations at the park, with Sleeping Beauty’s Castle being “adorned with elegant platinum banners and bunting, accented by a magnificent cabochon featuring the three Good Fairies who illuminate it with their shimmering pixie dust,” according to Disney’s official park blog.

Opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

This trackless dark ride first debuted at Disney World in 2020, but it will be opening at Disneyland on Jan. 27 (in line with the start of the Disney100 celebration). Mickey and his friends are the star of this new attraction, which will be a part of ToonTown.

New nighttime shows

Two new nighttime shows will also kick off Jan. 27 at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. In Disneyland, the nighttime spectacular Wondrous Journeys — which will include a fireworks show on select nights — will make its debut and feature a new song, “It’s Wondrous,” while showcasing Disney films including “Encanto,” “Hercules,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Peter Pan,” “Frozen,” “Treasure Planet,” “Big Hero 6,” “Moana” and others.

In Disney California Adventure, the World of Color nighttime spectacular will transform into World of Color — One and include a new song, “Start a Wave,” and feature a story “of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” as described by the company.

Reopening of ToonTown

Last year, Mickey’s ToonTown was closed so the land could be renovated and reimagined, and it will reopen March 8. In addition to the aforementioned Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, ToonTown will feature several remaining attractions — including Mickey’s House, Minnie’s House, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and Donald’s Boat — and include CenTOONial Park, a grassy play area which will feature two interactive experiences, as well as Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, Goofy’s House and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster. There will also be two new food eateries: Cafe Daisy and Good Bay! Grocers.

Introduction of Princess Nite

Disneyland is known for its separated-ticketed nighttime parties that allow guests access on select nights to celebrate at the park and dress up in costumes during a themed event that include themed merchandise, shorter lines and exclusive keepsakes. This year, there’s the first-ever Princess Nite, which will take place March 7 and March 9, with tickets available for purchase here. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Return of Magic Happens

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the theme park to close for a year, Disneyland introduced the Magic Happens parade in early 2020. It’s coming back on Feb. 24, and it will feature Mickey leading a cavalcade of floats and elaborately adorned dancers that highlight Disney stories from the past. The parade can be watched on YouTube — but like anything Disney, it’s better in person.

Opening of Tiana’s Palace

Disneyland’s French Market Restaurant and the Mint Julep Bar will close Feb. 17 and be rethemed around the “Princess and the Frog” movie, ahead of Splash Mountain also being rethemed as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (scheduled to open in 2024, though as of now, Disneyland’s Splash Mountain remains open). The old French Market Restaurant will be renamed Tiana’s Palace and include dining centered around the New Orleans theme. It’s expected the new eatery will reopen later in 2023.

