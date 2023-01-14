The best family movies and TV shows on Apple TV+

Apple’s streaming service turned 3 in November. Since its launch, Apple TV+ has released award-winning original content.

The subscription is competitively priced at $6.99 per month — the same as Netflix’s basic plan with ads, but cheaper than its $9.99 per month plan without ads. Apple TV+ is also more economical than Amazon Prime, which runs up $14.99 per month, and offers nearly 100 original television and movie titles.

Is Apple TV+ good for families?

When the platform launched in November 2019, chief Zack Van Amburg said that the focus was on quality.

“No one here is sitting around saying we need to find the next show for males 18 to 34, or the next show for females older than 32. We’re defining our programming by quality,” he said in an interview with Wired.

With that said, Apple TV+ found higher engagement with the older age grounds, which is why many series carry either a TV-MA (television) or R (movie) rating, as Television Business Internation reported.

The platform also allows viewers to use the “Kids & Family” tag to sort through many original titles like “Amber Brown” and “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.”

Meanwhile, parental controls allow users to limit access to an account through a passcode and change rating restrictions for television shows and movies.

If you’re looking to watch something with your family — entertaining but appropriate for the children and adults in the room — then Apple TV+ has plenty of options.

Here is a list of 15 shows to watch, with added context for decision-making.

Movie, 1 hour 45 minutes.

Rated G.

What to know: This 2022 release follows Sam, the unluckiest girl in the world, who stumbles on the Land of Luck, a place that forbids humans from entering. Eva Noblezada (“Easter Sunday”), Simon Pegg (“Star Trek”) and Jane Fonda (“Monster-in-Law”) are some notable voices in the cast, as I previously reported.

TV series, 2 seasons.

Rated TV-G.

What to know: This reboot of Charles M. Schulz’s comics puts Snoopy, voiced by Terry McGurrin, in the spotlight. He has many adventures alongside Charlie Brown and Woodstock that feature physical comedy. It is the second “Peanuts” inspired series to grace the streaming platform — the first was “Snoopy in Space.”

TV series, 2 seasons.

Rated TV-Y, appropriate for ages 2 and above.

What to know: Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) invites young children to learn about kindness with him. The actor received an outstanding host nomination at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards for the show geared towards preschoolers.

TV series, 2 seasons.

Rated 7+.

What to know: The story follows a boy who discovered a secret realm and stumbles on to the power of making his imagination come true. Viewers can expect emotionally complex characters and a vibrant visual world, as Common Sense media reported.

TV series, 1 season.

Rated TV-G.

What to know: The puppet musical is a reboot of the 1983 show of the same name by Jim Henson. It won the outstanding art direction award at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards while receiving three nominations for best family-oriented series, cinematography and editing, according to IMDb. Fans can also watch “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” on the streaming platform.

Documentary, 34 minutes.

Rated 5+.

What to know: Author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy takes viewers through a journey and reveals the inspiration behind his best-selling book. According to Collider, Apple TV+’s latest short film “never loses sight of its intentions, making it an incredibly refreshing outlier in such an oversaturated medium.”

Documentary, 48 minutes.

Rated 8+.

What to know: English broadcaster David Attenborough narrates unseen wildlife footage captured during the lockdowns — a time when nature found its rhythm to thrive. The documentary has a 100% approval rating over 11 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Documentary, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Rated PG-13 for brief violent images.

What to know: Starring Tom Hanks in a post-apocalyptic Earth journeying through a collapsing civilization with a robot and a dog. There are plenty of deadly storms and gut-wrenching moments.

TV series, 1 season.

Rated 8+.

What to know: After her parents’ divorce, Amber struggles to cope, but she has her art and her video diary to help her express her emotions and find gratitude.

TV series, 2 seasons.

Rated TV-14.

What to know: Creators Dana Fox (“Cruella”) and Dara Resnik (“Daredevil”) brought to life Hilde Lisko, a young investigative journalist who stumbles on an unsolved cold case while visiting her father’s small town. The Emmy-winning series has an 81% average critic score for both seasons on Rotten Tomatoes.

TV series, 1 season.

Rated 8+ for profanity.

What to know: As a revival of a series with the same name that was released in 1992, the mystery show follows a group of middle schoolers who stumble on to an entity that communities through written messages. The show won a Daytime Emmy for an outstanding children’s or family viewing program and received nominations for eight others, per IMDb.

TV series, 2 seasons.

Rated +7.

What to know: Three siblings, Karl, Addy and Michael, have a neighbor who is a wise panda named Stillwater. The cuddly animal offers advice and tells stories that introduce ways of practicing mindfulness and meditation.

Movie, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Rated 9+ for thematic elements, language and some crude humor.

What to know: The 2005 film stars Will Ferrel as Phil Weston, a good-natured man who was raised by his competitive father played by Robert Duvall. A challenge presents itself when Phil is asked to lead his son’s soccer team.

TV-movie, 24 minutes.

Rated TV-G.

What to know: Ring in the new year with this Charlie Brown classic from 1986 where everyone attends Peppermint Patty’s New Year’s Eve Party, even though Charlie is procrastinating finishing “War and Peace.”