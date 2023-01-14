Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 14, 2023 
Today’s Wordle is tricky. Here are 3 hints

The Wordle for Jan. 14 is a little trickier than it has been in recent days

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Wordle is a global phenomenon that has taken the world by storm.

The Wordle for Jan. 14 is a little trickier than it has been in recent days — it’s taking players an average of4.1 guesses in easy mode and 4 in hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide.

If you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains two vowels.
  • One of those vowels is repeated.
  • All of the letters are fairly common.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Koala.

According to Merriam-Webster, the full definition of “koala” is: “An Australian arboreal marsupial that has a broad head, large hairy ears, dense gray fur, and sharp claws and feeds on eucalyptus leaves.”

