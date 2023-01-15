At the start of a new year, I think it’s important to have a few things to look forward to. One thing 2023 will offer is a slew of new romantic comedies. Favorite rom-com icons such as Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Leigh Cook, Ashton Kutcher, Ryan Gosling and Lindsay Lohan will return to the big screen once again as love interests or love interested.

Here are 10 new romance movies coming out in 2023.

1. ‘Your Place or Mine’

Best friends Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Aston Kutcher) are polar opposites. Debbie loves her L.A routine with her son, while Peter loves his fast-paced lifestyle in Manhattan. When they decide to swap homes and lives for a week, the look into each other’s lives gives an opportunity for love.

Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Chao and Jesse Williams.

Release Date: Feb. 10 on Netflix.

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material and brief strong language.

2. ‘A Snowy Day in Oakland’

A psychologist (Nicole Ari Parker) in San Francisco finally ends her stale relationship with her boyfriend and business partner, and decides to start her own practice in Oakland, California.

Stars: Keith David, Loretta Devine, Deon Cole and Nicole Ari Parker.

Release Date: March 17 in theaters.

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material, language and brief violence.

3. ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’

After going through a difficult breakup, a travel executive (Rachel Leigh Cook) gets sent to Vietnam to research the tourist industry undercover.

Stars: Rachel Leigh Cook, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ben Feldman and Missi Pyle.

Release Date: April 28 on Netflix.

Rated: Not yet rated.

4. ‘Love Again’

Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) is struggling with the recent loss of her fiance. As a way to cope, she sends a series of messages to her fiance’s old phone number — without knowing that his number has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). Rob is enthralled by the romantic text messages. And when he is assigned to write a profile on Celine Dion, he enlists her to help him find the person behind the texts.

Stars: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Lydia West and Celine Dion.

Release Date: May 12 in theaters.

Rated: Not yet rated.

5. ‘The Little Mermaid’

Disney will release a live-action remake of the 1989 animated film. The live-action movie follows the same plot — Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest of King Triton’s daughters, is fascinated with everything that goes on in the human world. She trades her impressive voice with the dangerous sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) so she can become human and get closer to Prince Eric, but she’s given just a few days to make the prince fall in love with her.

Stars: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and Jacob Tremblay.

Release Date: May 26 in theaters.

Rated: PG for action and some scary images.

6. ‘Asteroid City’

There is little known yet about Wes Anderson’s new romance movie. According to Focus Features, which paired up with Indian Paintbrush to produce the film, it “takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955,” when “the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carrell and Bryan Cranston.

Release Date: June 16 in theaters.

Rated: Not yet rated.

7. ‘Barbie’

Barbie (Margot Robbie) is kicked out of Barbieland for looking imperfect. So, she begins a journey into the real world to discover happiness there.

Stars: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey and Kate McKinnon.

Release Date: July 21 in theaters.

Rated: Not yet rated.

8. ‘Challengers’

Tennis-player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) takes her husband Art (Mike Faist) from a mediocre tennis player into a famous grand slam champion. When Art gets stuck in a losing streak, Tashi enters him into a challenger competition, a low-level tournament. Art gets put up against Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor), and tensions begin to run high.

Stars: Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor

Release Date: Aug. 11.

Rated: Not yet rated.

9. ‘Irish Wish’

Lindsay Lohan is making a major comeback. In her new romance movie, Lohan plays Maddie. When Maddie’s best friend gets engaged to the love of her life, she makes a wish for her own true love. The next morning, Maddie wakes up as the bride-to-be. Maddie discovers that the person she loves is not at all what she expected.

Stars: Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry, Jane Seymour and Ed Speleers.

Release Date: 2023 on Netflix.

Rated: Not yet rated.

10. ‘Ghosted’

Few details have been released about the new romance movie so far, what we know is that is it a “high concept romantic action adventure film,” according to Deadline.

Stars: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Sedaris.

Release Date: 2023 on Apple TV+.

Rated: PG-13 for brief strong language, action, violence and some sexual content.