Selena Gomez responds to body shamers after the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez did not let body shamers get away with comments about how she looked at the Golden Globes last week, per HuffPost.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star addressed her body shamers in an Instagram livestream, featuring her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” Gomez said during the livestream last week.

“I mean, right?” Gomez added before laughing. “But we don’t care.”

The actress attended the Golden Globes last week for her performance in “Only Murders in the Building.” She was nominated for best actress in a musical/comedy series, per the Deseret News. The actress wore an off-the-shoulders black Valentino gown and brought her sister as her date, per Cosmopolitan.

This is not the first time Gomez has publicly addressed her weight.

In a December interview with Glamour, Gomez said, “It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on the way you look. From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself — that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

And, in April, the star posted a TikTok story defending the way she looks. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight,” Gomez said in the TikTok, per People. “I am perfect the way I am.”

In 2017, the actress underwent a kidney transplant due to complications with lupus, according to People.

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she said in an interview with her friend Raquelle Stevens on her video podcast “Giving Back Generation” in 2019.

Gomez explained that the combination of her medication and lupus makes her weight fluctuate.

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest,” Gomez said about her weight changes. “So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life.”

What is Twitter saying about Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez fans hopped on Twitter to defend the star amid comments about her weight.

SELENA GOMEZ DOES NOT NEED TO LOSE WEIGHT. SHE IS A HEALTHY WEIGHT. STOP BODY SHAMING WOMEN. — ari (@loveland_arii) January 15, 2023

I hate that people make such a big fuss over Selena Gomez's weight. She's not even big in any way, shape, or form. Honestly, no matter what a woman looks like, people shouldn't body shame. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. — MissAliCat (@MissAliCatt) January 15, 2023

selena gomez looks gorgeous at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/bqS7HEfl88 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) January 11, 2023