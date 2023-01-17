‘The Tinder Swindler’ victims continue coming forward. Where is Simon Leviev now?

It’s been over a year since Netflix’s documentary “The Tinder Swindler” was released and became a viral hit during the pandemic. It followed Simon Leviev, an alleged world-class fraudster who posed as a billionaire.

The film uncovered some shocking allegations: Leviev had stolen around $10 million. He targeted women through romantic scams. His victims were from all over the world.

Who is the ‘Tinder Swindler’?

From Bnei Brak, Israel, Leviev indicated that he was connected to the billionaire Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev. But his real name is Shimon Hayut, as I previously reported.

He allegedly would make his victims trust him by spending obscene amounts of money on luxurious food, trips, activities and shopping sprees. Then, he would claim that he was in danger and his enemies were after him, so he needed access to someone else’s credit card so he would be untraceable, per the report.

The documentary claimed that he defrauded Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte out of £185,000, £103,000 and £25,000, respectively.

He allegedly used money from one victim to pay another, covering up his trail. Leviev went on to deny the allegations, claiming that “they present it as a documentary but in truth, it’s like a complete(ly) made-up movie. I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake. People don’t know me so they can’t judge me,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

So, what is Simon Leviev, the Tinder Swindler, up to now?

For one, he lives in Israel as a free man.

After the Netflix show aired, Leviev got his 10 minutes of fame. With the amount of attention he received at the time, his social media accounts were activated and deactivated several times, as The Tab reported. He went on to make new accounts but none of them are verified.

At the time, he said he wanted to launch his career in Hollywood and began dating Kate Konlin, an Israeli model, according to Cosmopolitan. Leviev created a Cameo account, offering personalized videos.

One TikTok account with his name and over 200,000 followers posted a video recently of Leviev in a luxury car, wishing his followers a Happy Hanukkah.

Meanwhile, an Instagram account with 340,000 followers also posts photos of him in private jets, fancy cars and alongside beautiful women.

Victims continue to come forward, including Iren Tranov, 25, who alleged that he stole $130,000 from her. She said that she met him after the documentary had aired.

“He went over with me every woman who had complained about him, and each one he told me how it was lies and he was right,” she said in November, per The Times of Israel. “He doesn’t look like a criminal hunting for a mark.”

Tranov said that he scammed her by making her think he would obtain a brand-new BMW for her at a lower price if she transferred the money to him. She claims that she was left with no money and no car.