Dolly Parton’s birthday celebration involves new music and loads of cake

Writer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, Grammy-winning country star and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer — Dolly Parton is a gift that keeps on giving, even on her own birthday.

Ahead of her 77th birthday on Thursday, Parton announced some exciting news for her fans. One piece of news involves cakes and the other, some melodies.

A sweet partnership continues

Parton said Tuesday that she was going to continue her line of baking mixes and frostings.

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” Parton said in a press release.

“I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends,” she added.

Now, her line will include products like Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, Dolly Parton’s Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix and Dolly Parton’s Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, ranging around $3.49 a box.

Fans of the country singer can also buy Dolly-inspired collectibles like tea towels, spatulas and recipe cards.

Dolly Parton’s new song?

The “Jolene” singer, in her appearance on “The View” on Tuesday, also teased the release of a new song.

“This year I’m going to give the public a gift,” she said. “I had a dream about God standing on a mountaintop saying, ‘Don’t make me have to come down there.’ So, I get up and I write this song, trying to draw attention to what’s going on and what we can do to help.”

The song felt “blessed” to Parton. She hopes it will help people shape themselves up in the coming new year.

November marked the release of her last album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest,” featuring numerous hits like “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

She’s known to have composed nearly 3,000 songs.

“Dolly has new song ideas all the time, like when she’s cooking, or traveling in her bus, and even in the bathtub,” Lydia Hamessley, music professor at Hamilton College in New York and author of “Unlikely Angel: The Songs of Dolly Parton,” told The Washington Post. “She keeps paper and a pen in every room to jot down new lyrics, and she sings her melodies into a cassette tape recorder.”