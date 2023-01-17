Facebook Twitter
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer is out. Here’s what people are saying

Disney and Lucasfilm released a new trailer and introduced a list of directors taking charge in Season 3

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
The Child, commonly referred to on the internet as Baby Yoda despite having no revealed relation to Yoda himself, has become the breakout star of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”

The fan-favorite duo is getting back together. Although “The Book of Boba Fett” kept viewers briefly occupied, it is “The Mandalorian” everyone is excited to see, with Season 3 debuting on March 1.

Ahead of the release, Disney and Lucasfilm released a new trailer and introduced a list of directors taking charge in the latest season, according to CNN News.

New and returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa (“Confirmation”), Rachel Morrison (“Blackpanther”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Carl Weathers (“Rocky”), Peter Ramsey (“Rise of the Guardians”) and Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”).

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pedro Pascal returns as the title character. In the trailer, he is seen traveling through the galaxy with Grogu, popularly known as Baby Yoda. Other cast members like Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito also make an appearance as the Mandalorian faces his enemies.

Here’s a look at the trailer.

Internet reacts to ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Wondering what the internet is saying about “The Mandalorian” Season 3? Here are a few Twitter reactions full of excitement, questions and insights.

“The Mandalorian” is rated TV-14.

