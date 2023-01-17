‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer is out. Here’s what people are saying

The fan-favorite duo is getting back together. Although “The Book of Boba Fett” kept viewers briefly occupied, it is “The Mandalorian” everyone is excited to see, with Season 3 debuting on March 1.

Ahead of the release, Disney and Lucasfilm released a new trailer and introduced a list of directors taking charge in the latest season, according to CNN News.

New and returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa (“Confirmation”), Rachel Morrison (“Blackpanther”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Carl Weathers (“Rocky”), Peter Ramsey (“Rise of the Guardians”) and Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”).

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pedro Pascal returns as the title character. In the trailer, he is seen traveling through the galaxy with Grogu, popularly known as Baby Yoda. Other cast members like Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito also make an appearance as the Mandalorian faces his enemies.

Here’s a look at the trailer.

Internet reacts to ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Wondering what the internet is saying about “The Mandalorian” Season 3? Here are a few Twitter reactions full of excitement, questions and insights.

My official reaction to the latest trailer for #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/OUxcKGKjHI — Mick Joest (@G33kyMick) January 17, 2023

Me whenever there’s a chance to get more Hayden Christensen in Star Wars #TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/ThHN8Ta2GY — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 17, 2023

the reaction of star wars fans who skipped ‘the book of boba fett’ and just jumped into #TheMandalorian season 3: pic.twitter.com/fMIKuGAJRO — Beep (@thebeepthemeep) January 17, 2023

The whole idea of Jedi and Sith, a universal Force, space wizards and laser swords has always been my favorite element of Star Wars. Curious what the context is here. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nvEqBRahLS — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) January 17, 2023

“The Mandalorian” is rated TV-14.

