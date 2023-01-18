Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley go to prison for fraud and tax crimes

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, from the USA Network series “Christley Knows Best,” began their federal prison sentences on Tuesday, per CNN.

Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison?

In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million, per CNN. They were also found guilty of multiple tax crimes, such as attempting to defraud the IRS.

According to the couple’s attorney, Alex Little, the trial was “was marred by serious and repeated errors,” per People magazine.

Where are Todd and Julie Chrisley going to prison?

Todd Chrisley was sent to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida. This prison was previously called one of the “cushiest” prisons in America, per Forbes. The facility is typically reserved for white-collar crime sentences.

“If I had to do time, that’s one of the places I’d want to be designated to,” said Allan Ellis, a prominent defense attorney, per the New York Post. “These federal prison camps are much better to be at than other federal prisons.”

Some of the perks at FPC Pensacola include getting to play volleyball and racquetball, access to TV and decent meals, reports the New York Post.

Julie Chrisley is at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, per NBC News. Inmates are sent to medical centers if they require long-term medical care. She was originally sentenced to Federal Prison Camp in Marianna, but it it not known why she switched, per Yahoo News.

When will Todd and Julie Chrisley get released from prison?

Todd Chrisley is sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley is sentenced to seven years.

The couple previously applied for bail, but it was denied, according to People magazine.

