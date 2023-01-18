After spending 2 weeks — including his birthday — in the hospital, Jeremy Renner is reportedly home

After a severe snowplow accident landed him in the hospital for a couple of weeks, Jeremy Renner is now at home.

Is Jeremy Renner still in the hospital?

On Jan. 15, the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Renner, premiered on Paramount+. In response to a Twitter post about the series, Renner tweeted on Jan. 16: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” The Associated Press reported.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Paramount+ recently edited a promotional poster for the series, which featured bruises and wounds on Renner’s face, out of respect for the actor, Vulture reported. Renner has been actively promoting the series on social media.

Following his accident on New Year’s Day, Renner spent a little more than two weeks in the hospital — including on his birthday. The 52-year-old actor received treatment in the ICU and underwent at least two surgeries, the Deseret News previously reported. He opened up to his fans during his stay in the hospital, providing updates and sharing videos.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram Jan. 3. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Renner — well-known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in a snowplowing accident near his home in Reno, Nevada, on the morning of Jan. 1, according to CNN.

During a Jan. 3 press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared that one of Renner’s family members had been driving the actor’s personal vehicle when it became stuck in the snow near Renner’s home. Renner then went to retrieve his snowcat — a PistenBully that weighed over 14,000 pounds — to tow the vehicle, the Deseret News reported.

After towing his personal vehicle, Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to the family member. During this time, the snowcat proceeded to roll and Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat to stop it from rolling.

The county sheriff said his office doesn’t believe Renner was impaired, and reiterated that they don’t suspect foul play, calling it a “tragic accident,” per the Deseret News.