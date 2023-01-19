Whitney Awards honoring Sheri Dew and Jennifer Nielsen with achievement awards

The Whitney Awards honor the best fiction by Latter-day Saint writers each year. This year, they are also honoring Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corporation and Latter-day Saint speaker and author, alongside Jennifer Nielsen, American fiction author.

The Whitney Awards are celebrating Dew and Nielsen for their various achievements. The awards will be announced on May 12 at the gala for the Storymakers Conference in Provo. According to their website, last year’s achievement award winners were Brandon Sanderson, a Utah-based fantasy author, and Darius Gray, founding member of the Genesis Group and well-known author and speaker.

The Whitney Awards are named after Orson F. Whitney. Whitney was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The son of Horace Whitney, original typesetter for the Deseret News, and Helena Mar Kimball, Orson F. Whitney was a writer, state senator, church historian and apostle throughout his life, per Deseret News.

Whitney Awards finalists

In a press release sent to Deseret News, a list of Whitney Awards finalists was given.

Adult General/Historical:

“A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice” by Rebecca Connolly.

“The Letter Carrier” by L.C. Lewis.

“In the Shadow of a Queen” by Heather B. Moore.

“The Unknown Beloved” by Amy Harmon.

“The Opera Sisters” by Marianne Monson.

Adult Speculative:

“Abbott in Darkness” by D.J. Butler.

“Star Mother” by Charlie N. Holmberg.

“Beguiling Birthright” by Melissa McShane.

“Discovery” by John M. Olsen.

“Queen of Monsters” by Jay Barnson.

Mystery/Thriller

“Red Cicada” by Gregg Luke.

“Facing the Enemy” by Paige Edwards.

“Not Dead Yet” by Traci Hunter Abramson.

“Constantine Capers: Flashes of Memory” by Natalie Brianne.

“The Portrait” by Emilia Kelly.

Historical Romance:

“Summerhaven” by Tiffany Odekirk.

“Mischief, Mayhem, and Marriage” by Rebecca Connolly.

“Healing Hazel” by Jennifer Moore.

“The Matchmaker’s Request” by Ashtyn Newbold.

“A Game of Hearts” by Joanna Barker.

Romance:

“Maybe I Will” by Melanie Jacobson.

“Double or Nothing” by Cindy Steel.

“Just Enough Magic” by Aspen Hadley.

“Love on Camera” by Dana LeCheminant.

“Compared” by Kortney Keisel.

YA General:

“The Words We Keep” by Erin Stewart.

“Beneath the Wide Silk Sky” by Emily Inouye Huey.

“Falling for Korea” by Piper Jean.

“The Silence That Binds Us” by Joanna Ho.

“The Starburst Effect” by Kelly Oram.

YA Fantasy:

“The Revenge of Bridget Cleary” by Mathilda Zeller.

“Cruel Magic” by E.B. Wheeler.

“Jester” by Brielle D Porter.

“A Necessary Madness” by Jennifer Jenkins.

“Master of Iron” by Tricia Levenseller.

YA Speculative:

“Blue Shadows Fall” by Lenore Stutznegger.

“Evershore” by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Patterson.

“Light-Years from Home” by Michaelbrent Collings.

“Angels Can’t Fall in Love (Or, How I Messed Up My Afterlife)” by Angel Adams.

“Unbreakable” by Kristin Smith.

Middle Grade:

“The Hope of Elephants” by Amanda Rawson Hill.

“Lines of Courage” by Jennifer A. Nielsen.

“Secrets of the Looking Glass’ by J. Scott Savage.

“Bastille vs. The Evil Librarians” by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Patterson.

“Confessions of a Class Clown” by Arianne Costner.