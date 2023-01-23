Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 23, 2023 
Entertainment

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones during his New Year’s snowplow accident

The ‘Hawkeye’ actor sustained severe injuries during a snowplow accident on New Years Day

By Margaret Darby
Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame,” at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame,” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. In social media posts Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, Renner said he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Jeremy Renner gave fans an update on Instagram about his condition after a severe snowplow accident on Jan. 1. The “Hawkeye” actor revealed that he broke more than 30 bones during the accident.

How is Jeremy Renner doing?

Renner, who has been using Instagram to update fans, shared the ways his lifestyle has changed since his snowplow accident at the beginning of the month. He also thanked family, friends and fans for support through his recovery.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote on Instagram. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner added. “Love and blessings to you all.”

The actor shared a similar message on his Twitter account with the same photo.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

On New Year’s Day, Renner sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in a snowplow accident in Washoe County, Nevada, per the Deseret News.

As reported by the Deseret News, the accident occurred when Renner’s 14,000-pound snowcat began rolling backward. The actor attempted to hop into the driver’s seat of the snowcat to keep it from rolling and was injured.

The actor — known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — underwent at least two surgeries and spent two weeks in the hospital. He is now back at home, but still recovering.

