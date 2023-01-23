Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction

For horror fans, Universal is working on a permanent attraction located in Las Vegas.

Back in the day, the studio defined the genre with iconic characters like “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “The Mummy” and “The Wolf Man,” and as of late, it has invited in James Blum, James Wan and Jordan Peele, filmmakers who are creating the new golden age of Hollywood horror.

Although the theme parks in California and Florida have rides that give a glimpse into these iconic characters and stories, this new attraction, spanning 110,000 square feet, will be independent and completely spooky, Comcast, Universal’s parent company, announced in a press release on Jan 12.

Where will the new Universal attraction be?

Page Thompson, the president of new ventures at Universal Parks, confirmed that the “unique concept” will live in the heart of Las Vegas.

The project will anchor the 20-acre expansion of AREA15, an entertainment venue, with virtual reality simulators and axe throwing, that opened in 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Universal to our city,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, per the press release. “The Universal experience will bring exactly the kind of high-quality, exciting entertainment our city, our visitors and our residents want.”

Neither the opening date nor the name of the park has been revealed yet. But that’s not all — there is another attraction in the works.

Another Universal Park in the South

While taking care of its older fans through the fear-inducing experience, Universal is thinking of families with young children, too.

Universal’s other new park concept will be more for younger audiences — which means “family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues,” the park said in an announcement on Jan. 11.

The park will be smaller than other Universal properties but will have a completely new look and feel. It will open in Frisco, a growing city located in North Texas.

“This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.