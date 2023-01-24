Oscar nominations 2023: See the full list here

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, giving a look into what we can expect from the 2023 Oscars.

The Oscar nominations announcement was hosted by “Sound of Metal” actor Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams.

Notes: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the pack with 11 total nominations including best picture.

Save the date: The 95th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on ABC. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, according to Variety Magazine.

Here’s the full list of the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards:

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Elvis.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“The Fabelmans.”

“TÁR.”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Triangle of Sadness.”

“Women Talking.”

Best director

Todd Field, “TÁR.”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness.”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Best actress

Ana de Armas, “Blonde.”

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR.”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie.”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis.”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”

Bill Nighy, “Living.”

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Hong Chau, “The Whale.”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway.”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans.”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best adapted screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“Living.”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Women Talking.”

Best original screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“The Fabelmans.”

“TÁR.”

“Triangle of Sadness.”

Best cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.”

“Elvis.”

“Empire of Light.”

“TÁR.”

Best costume design

“Babylon.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Elvis.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

Best film editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Elvis.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“TÁR.”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“The Batman.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Elvis.”

“The Whale.”

Best production design

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“Babylon.”

“Elvis.”

“The Fabelmans.”

Best score

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Babylon.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“The Fabelmans.”

Best song

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman.”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“The Batman.”

“Elvis.”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

Best visual effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“The Batman.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

Best animated feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best documentary feature

“All That Breathes.”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”

“Fire of Love.”

“A House Made of Splinters.”

“Navalny.”

Best international feature

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985.”

Belgium, “Close.”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl.”

Poland, “EO.”

Best animated short

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

“The Flying Sailor.”

“Ice Merchants.”

“My Year of D—”.

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.”

Best documentary short

“The Elephant Whisperers.”

“Haulout.”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect.”

“Stranger at the Gate.”

Best live action short