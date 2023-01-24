Oscar nominations 2023: See the full list here

The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, giving a look into what we can expect from the 2023 Oscars.
The Oscar nominations announcement was hosted by “Sound of Metal” actor Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams.
Notes: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the pack with 11 total nominations including best picture.
Save the date: The 95th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on ABC. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, according to Variety Magazine.
Here’s the full list of the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards:
Best picture
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- “Elvis.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- “The Fabelmans.”
- “TÁR.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick.”
- “Triangle of Sadness.”
- “Women Talking.”
Best director
- Todd Field, “TÁR.”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness.”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”
Best actress
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde.”
- Cate Blanchett, “TÁR.”
- Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie.”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best actor
- Austin Butler, “Elvis.”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”
- Bill Nighy, “Living.”
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale.”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway.”
- Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans.”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best adapted screenplay
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
- “Living.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick.”
- “Women Talking.”
Best original screenplay
- “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- “The Fabelmans.”
- “TÁR.”
- “Triangle of Sadness.”
Best cinematography
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.”
- “Elvis.”
- “Empire of Light.”
- “TÁR.”
Best costume design
- “Babylon.”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- “Elvis.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”
Best film editing
- “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- “Elvis.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- “TÁR.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Best makeup and hairstyling
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “The Batman.”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- “Elvis.”
- “The Whale.”
Best production design
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
- “Babylon.”
- “Elvis.”
- “The Fabelmans.”
Best score
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Babylon.”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- “The Fabelmans.”
Best song
- “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman.”
- “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”
- “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best sound
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
- “The Batman.”
- “Elvis.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Best visual effects
- “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
- “The Batman.”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Best animated feature
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
Best documentary feature
- “All That Breathes.”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”
- “Fire of Love.”
- “A House Made of Splinters.”
- “Navalny.”
Best international feature
- Argentina, “Argentina, 1985.”
- Belgium, “Close.”
- Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
- Ireland, “The Quiet Girl.”
- Poland, “EO.”
Best animated short
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”
- “The Flying Sailor.”
- “Ice Merchants.”
- “My Year of D—”.
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.”
Best documentary short
- “The Elephant Whisperers.”
- “Haulout.”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect.”
- “Stranger at the Gate.”
Best live action short
- “An Irish Goodbye.”
- “Ivalu.”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride.”
- “The Red Suitcase.”