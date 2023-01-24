Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teamed up for a movie about another dynamic duo

Hollywood besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have yet another joint project coming out in 2023 — and it’s one that will likely appeal to NBA fans.

The pair will appear together in “Air,” a movie about Nike’s famous advertising partnership with Michael Jordan. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Damon plays Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro. Affleck also directed the film.

“‘Air’ reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division. ... The story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” Deadline reported Monday, when the project’s April 5 release date was announced.

Although Jordan’s relationship with Nike was touched on in “The Last Dance,” Netflix’s major documentary project about the NBA star, it was one small part of a much larger story. In “Air,” the partnership, which led to the development of Air Jordan sneakers, won’t have to share the spotlight.

The film will mark Amazon Studios’ first theatrical release since 2019, when Amazon released “Late Night” with Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, according to Deadline.

Damon and Affleck last worked together on a film in 2021, when “The Last Duel” was released. Here’s a look at the other major movies they’ve starred in together, according to Screenrant.



“School Ties,” 1992.

“Good Will Hunting,” 1997.

“Chasing Amy,” 1997.

“Dogma,” 1999.

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” 2000.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” 2019.

In addition to Affleck and Damon, “Air” stars Viola Davis (as Jordan’s mother, Deloris), Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans. “A casting for Michael Jordan has not been announced,” Front Office Sports reported.

