In light of his recent Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry still wants a relationship with his family

Prince Harry seems to have it all. The movie star wife, multimillion-dollar home, Beyonce’s phone number, a royal past and a Netflix docuseries. But something from Prince Harry’s life is missing — a relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III.

Prince Harry has aired his grievances about his royal family in just about every format available. Interviews (most notably the 2021 “Oprah” interview), a six-part Netflix series and soon, a memoir. But Harry is on a roll, and he’s not ready to stop.

During an interview with the ITV network, Harry told Tom Bradby that, “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back” but that “they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

In a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry claimed that he tried to keep his conversations with the royal family private, but he decided the only way to combat the tabloids was to go public.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry told Cooper, per CBS News.

“So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes — there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” Harry said.

Both the interviews air on Sunday, Jan. 8, ahead of the release of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” on Tuesday, Jan. 10.