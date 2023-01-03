‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ following snowplow accident

“Hawkeye” actor Jeremy Renner is recovering from surgeries following a snowplowing accident on New Year’s Day, CNN reported.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Renner — well known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in a snowplowing accident in Reno, Nevada, on the morning of Jan. 1, according to CNN. The actor has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe Resort, and was airlifted to a nearby hospital following the incident, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

On Monday evening, following at least two surgeries, the 51-year-old actor was in the ICU in “critical but stable condition,” a spokesperson for Renner told CNN.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to share more about the incident and address rumors, per the Reno Gazette Journal, which has reported that Renner got out of his snowplow to assist the driver of a stranded car when he was run over by his own vehicle.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who is friends with Renner, told the Reno Gazette Journal. “He is always helping others.”

Renner currently stars in Paramount+’s “Mayor of Kingstown,” which is supposed to return with Season 2 on Jan. 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor also stars in “Rennervations,” a new reality series expected on Disney+ this year, Extratv.com reported.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him,” Renner’s spokesperson, Sam Mast, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

How to watch the Jeremy Renner update

An update on Renner’s accident will stream at 4:30 p.m. MST on mynews4.com, a Reno-based TV station that is affiliated with NBC, and the KRNV Facebook page.

