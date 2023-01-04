Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co-stars wish him a quick recovery on Instagram, days after a severe snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is receiving support from his Marvel co-stars after a snowplow accident that left him hospitalized.

Driving the news: On Sunday, Renner, who plays the character of Hawkeye in the Marvel films, suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” that landed him in the ICU in critical condition, as previously reported by the Deseret News.



On Tuesday afternoon, Renner posted a message to his fans on Instagram. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner wrote in the caption a photo of himself from a hospital bed.

What they’re saying: Renner’s Marvel superhero co-stars wished him a full recovery and offered him words of support in response to his post.



“Speedy recovery buddy,” Chris Hemsworth, who plays the avenger Thor, responded to Renner’s post. “Sending love your way!”

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” Chris Pratt, who stars in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, replied.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel films, said, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

“Love you mate. Sending you love and healing,” wrote Paul Bettany, who is known in the Marvel Universe as J.A.R.V.I.S and Vision.

“Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery,” responded the Russo brothers, who directed Renner in Marvel movies such as “Avengers: Endgame.”

Josh Brolin, who plays the Marvel villain Thanos, commented, “Close but no cigar. You’re blessed. Quick recovery, brother.”

And Taika Waititi, who has directed two “Thor” movies wrote, “My brother I love you.”

Details: Other celebrities also commented on Renner’s post, wishing him a quick recovery.

