Jeremy Renner shares video from hospital days after snowplow accident

A few days after a severe snowplow accident landed him in “critical but stable condition” at an ICU, Jeremy Renner is giving fans a glimpse of his life at the hospital.

How is Jeremy Renner doing?

Since getting run over by his own snowcat on New Year’s Day — an accident that led to “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” — Renner has undergone at least two surgeries, the Deseret News reported. Amid his recovery, the “Hawkeye” star is sharing parts of his life from the hospital with fans — including receiving a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and laying in his bed.

“A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” the Marvel actor captioned a video shared on Twitter Thursday. “Thank you sooooo much.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

In the video, Renner is wearing an oxygen mask and can be heard joking around with his family, saying, “That was the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!” per CNN. Renner also shared the video on his Instagram and thanked his family for cheering him up.

“ICU spa moment to lift my spirits,” he wrote. “Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you. For your love.”

The video comes two days after Renner made his first statement following the Jan. 1 accident.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

On Jan. 1, Renner was involved in a snowplowing accident near his home in Reno, Nevada.

During a recent press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed the circumstances around the accident, sharing that one of Renner’s family members had been driving the actor’s personal vehicle when it became stuck in the snow near Renner’s home. Renner then went to retrieve his snowcat — a PistenBully that weighed over 14,000 pounds — to tow the vehicle, the Deseret News reported.

After towing his personal vehicle, Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to the family member. During this time, the snowcat proceeded to roll and Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat to stop it from rolling.

The county sheriff said his office doesn’t believe Renner was impaired, and reiterated that they don’t suspect foul play, calling it a “tragic accident,” per the Deseret News

“He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbor,” Balaam said, noting that Renner was allowed to operate the snowcat because he was on a private road.

