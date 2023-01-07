In January, Hallmark will release the second ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy and a new TV series

Just because Christmas is over does not mean that Hallmark season needs to be. This month, Hallmark is slated to release another “Wedding Veil” trilogy and a new TV series.

In 2022, Hallmark released the first “Wedding Veil” trilogy, which follows a group of women who discover an antique wedding veil that is fabled to unite its owner to their true love. The second trilogy takes off from where the last one ended — and the veil still finds ways to bring the women luck.

Here’s what we know about the new “Wedding Veil” trilogy and everything else coming to Hallmark in January.

‘The Wedding Veil Expectations’

In the first movie of the trilogy, Avery (Lacey Chabert) and her husband Peter (Kevin McGarry) are overwhelmed by the renovations they need to make on an old house they recently purchased. Avery has big news to tell Peter, but she’s waiting for the right moment to tell him. Avery’s mother-in-law, Grace, reconnects with an old romantic partner, but Peter has reservations about it.

In need of some support, Avery reaches out to her two best friends — Tracy (Alison Sweeney) and Emma (Autumn Reeser). When Tracy, who just got married, returns an antique wedding veil to Emma, the friend group learns that the antique might have some magic left in it.

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’

During the second movie of the trilogy, Emma continues to teach, with hopes of becoming the department chair. Emma believes that once her life is on track with her plans, then she and Paolo (Paolo Bernardini) can start a family. With support from Paolo, and some inspiration from the veil, Emma might be brave enough to take the next step in her life.

Stars: Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Wedding Veil Journey’

The third movie focuses on Tracy, who is the head of the auction house. The career of her husband, Nick (Victor Webster), is also a success, but their busy lives leave little time for each other. The couple agrees they deserve a long-awaited honeymoon, and travel to Greece. When travel plans go awry, they end up on a remote island.

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser.

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. MST.

What else is coming to Hallmark in January?

‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’

Hannah (Ashley Newbrough) is an expert in avalanche forecasting. An opportunity for love presents itself when Hannah brings her new technology to Glacier National Park. She is paired up with the director of Mountain Rescue, who prefers to work on intuition. Sparks fly and they work together.

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar.

Premieres: Saturday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Way Home’

Logline: “The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women — Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s mother Del, who are all strong, willful and independent,” per Hallmark.

Stars: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

Premieres: Sunday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m. MST.