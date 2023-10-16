Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Oct. 16. It has been updated.

“The Chosen” will release a Christmas special in theaters on Dec. 12. The special will feature a special performance from Andrea Bocelli.

Katherine Warnock, vice president of original content at “The Chosen,” announced the Christmas special in a press conference last week.

“We’ve all loved ‘The Shepherd.’ We’ve all loved ‘The Messengers,’” she said. “For the first time ever, we have woven them together beautifully, magically.”

“The Chosen” Christmas special will have “the authenticity and the magic of ‘The Shepherd’ matched with the production value, the caliber and the profound storytelling of ‘The Messengers,’” Warnock said. She added that the team is “deeply proud of” this special.

“A young mother labeled impure. A shepherd boy considered ‘unclean.’ Experience Jesus’ birth through their eyes as ‘Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night’ blends The Messengers and The Shepherd into one special remastered and re-scored story,” Fathom Events’ description of the special said. “Plus, a never-before-seen performance from Andrea Bocelli highlights seven music performances and two beautiful new monologues. In theaters for a limited time.”

Bocelli will be joined by his son, Mateo Bocelli, to sing “O Holy Night” in French, Warnock told media during the press conference. The song was set to music by Adolphe Adam, but it was based on a French poem by Placide Cappeau, per America Magazine.

“I had the immense honor and privilege of going to Tuscany, Italy, to film the music video with Andrea and Mateo and to spend with their family,” Warnock said. “They’re just extraordinary individuals.”

Tickets for the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Christmas special will be available to purchase starting on Nov. 20. Streaming dates have not been announced yet.

