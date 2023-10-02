‘Twilight’ actor on his faith and his latest film’s spiritual elements and family focus

“Twilight” star Peter Facinelli opened up about his family and faith in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Facinelli played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the “Twilight” series. His most recent project is a film called “On Fire” that he’s starring in and directing. The movie log reads, “Follows a family who lives in a trailer home in the woods and are suddenly confronted by a wildfire. Survival becomes their main objective,” per IMDb.

In the movie, Facinelli plays a father who has to escape from the area where his family lives. Asher Angel plays his son and Fiona Dourif stars as his wife.

Ahead of “On Fire,” the actor, director and father of four talked to Fox News about how he grew up Catholic “and still follows a spiritual practice that he is passing on to his kids.”

After he said his daughter was studying different religions, he talked about what he teaches his children. “You have morals and (I am) instilling those morals into my kids and having them have that inner judgement and say what they know, (and) what’s right and what’s wrong. And then watching them navigate that and being there for them when they’re unsure, unclear,” Facinelli told Fox News.

The actor is also still relying on his faith, too.

“I think it’s easy to find faith when you have a tough time, when something hard is happening in your life, you become a believer quickly because there’s a higher power that you’re talking to get you through it,” he told Fox News. “I think it’s harder to find that faith when things are going well, and I like to continue to tap into that higher self and the higher energy and the universe and in God on a daily basis.”

“Having that connection with the higher zone, being able to get guidance is important for everybody. And even the firm nonbeliever even will become a believer when their life is on the line or something is happening in their life that is daunting in that respect,” he said to Fox News.

“I believe in miracles, I believe in higher power. I believe that it’s important to have spirituality, so this film gives a little bit of that,” Facinelli told The Christian Post, referring to “On Fire.”

“On Fire” is not “a faith-based film,” but it does has spiritual elements and a family focus.

“Characters are shown both praying to God and for another, and in one scene, the family prays as fires rage around them, only to witness a near-miraculous scene where the fire recedes, leading them to their unscathed home,” The Christian Post reported.

One of the core messages of the film is the importance of family.

In his interview with The Christian Post, Facinelli repeated a line of the film: “Some things can be replaced, but people can’t.”

“I think that’s a good line to go by. Don’t worry about stuff, just worry about your family and getting them out,” he said.

‘On Fire’ reviews

Here’s a look at what three film critics said about the film on Rotten Tomatoes:



Matthew Monagle of the Austin Chronicle said, “‘On Fire’ does the best it can with what it has. It’s still not enough to move the needle.”

Jennie Kermode of Eye for Film said, “The fire effects are handled well and it’s really this monstrous inferno which dominates the screen.”

Anton Bitel of Projected Figures said, “Nick Lyon and Peter Facinelli’s tinderbox allergy uses conventional tropes to ignite discussion — and expose denials — of climate change.”

Here’s a look at three verified audience reviews on the film on Rotten Tomatoes:



“Excellent movie!!! If you liked Dante’s inferno, this is a must see!”

“First-rate! Lots of action, very timely topic, and amazing film locations, and believable, realistic characters. Don’t miss this movie!”

“I was honestly surprised with this film. The CGI isn’t the greatest in some scenes but the acting makes up for it. The film keeps you on the edge of your seat and the run time (how long the movie is) is just right. I enjoyed it!”

How to watch ‘On Fire’

“On Fire” was released in theaters on Friday.

‘On Fire’ 2023 movie trailer