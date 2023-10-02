Teen comedy classics: 10 must-watch films for a good laugh

Movies about teenagers are a cinematic staple. There is something hilarious and endearing about coming-of-age entertainment. Some movies do a better job capturing the comedic woes of growing up and attending high school. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Clueless,” for example, are notable for how they portray teenhood.

These streaming recommendations are provided by VidAngel. All of these titles, except “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Bring It On” and “She’s All That,” are available to filter with VidAngel.

Here are 10 teen comedy classics for a good laugh.

VidAngel

1. ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

In Preston, Idaho, offbeat teenager Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder) struggles to fit in at his high school. When his grandmother is hurt, Napoleon’s strange Uncle Rico (Jon Gries), shows up to look after him.

Feeling awkward both at home and at school, Napoleon befriends new student Pedro (Efren Ramirez). Together they launch an unconventional campaign for class president.

Rating: PG.

Content concerns: Some mild language and theatrical violence.

Critics score: 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. ‘Mean Girls’

Cady Heron (Lindsey Lohan) has never been to a real high school. When her family moves to Illinois, Cady is stunned by all the rules and cliques in public school. Struggling to find her place, Cady falls in with the elite girl group nicknamed “the Plastics.”

Attempting to maintain her position in the clique, Cady soon discovers she has lost sight of her identity and has unintentionally become a mean girl.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Profanity including the “R” word, teen alcohol use and discussions of sex.

Critics score: 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. ‘Pitch Perfect’

Moody college freshman Beca (Anna Kendrick) wants nothing to do with her new academic peers or campus activities. Encouraged by her father (John Benjamin Hickey) to give at least one club a chance, Beca reluctantly auditions for the campus’ acapella group, the Barden Bellas.

The Barden Bellas are desperate for new members and end up with a motley crew of newcomers whose only common interest is in music. As Beca spends time with her new singing group, she soon discovers she got more than she bargained for.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Some profanity and sexual references, a man and woman shower together, no nudity is shown.

Critics score: 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. ‘The Breakfast Club’

Five high school students from different cliques — a brain, a jock, a princess, a rebel and a basket case (Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy) — end up in Saturday morning detention together.

A common enemy, power-hungry principal (Paul Gleason), brings this unlikely group of kids together. As they each share their personal story, the students discover they have more in common than they predicted. The eight hours spent together changes their perspective on high school social standing and they are left wondering if high school will ever be the same.

Rating: R.

Content concerns: Sexual reference and discussions about sex, profanity including several uses of the “F” word and teenagers smoking.

Critics score: 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. ‘Bring It On’

The Toro cheerleading squad is on the brink of winning its sixth national championship trophy in a row. But when squad captain Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst) discovers the previous captain stole all their killer routines from an inner-city school, they are left rushing to put together a routine worthy of another national championship. The pressure is heavy. Bring it on!

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Some profanity and sexual references, male cheerleaders seen shirtless and female cheerleaders often seen scantily dressed.

Critics score: 65% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

High school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) has decided he wants a day off of school, and he has devised a sophisticated plan to pull it off. Intending to make it his last ditch day before graduation, Ferris calls in “sick,” takes off in a Ferrari with his best friend (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend (Mia Sara), and embarks on a memorable journey through Chicago.

School principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) is convinced this is not Ferris’ first day skipping school and is determined to catch him in the act. Ferris anticipates Rooney’s vindictive attitude and knows exactly how to keep a step ahead.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Sexual references, drawing of a nude woman shown briefly, profanity including one use of the “F” word and mild violence.

Critics score: 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. ‘Sixteen Candles’

After her “sweet sixteen” is overlooked by her older sister’s upcoming wedding, Samantha (Molly Ringwald) faces every possible teenage embarrassment in the book. To make matters worse, Samantha is hopelessly in love with a handsome senior, Jake (Michael Schoeffling), but the only boy in her entire high school who seems to take any interest in Samantha is Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), a nerdy boy she is constantly shutting down.

Rating: PG.

Content concerns: A girl is seen showering naked and her breasts are shown, several sexual references, profanity throughout, and teen drug and alcohol use shown.

Critics score: 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. ‘The Duff’

When high school senior Bianca (Mae Whitman) learns her classmates secretly consider her a DUFF — designated ugly fat friend — to her popular friends, she decides to reinvent herself. She enlists the help of her longtime friend and neighbor, football star Wesley (Robbie Amell), to help her overcome the cruel label.

Bianca needs to muster enough confidence to stand up to a snobby classmate (Bella Thorne) and undermine the high school social pyramid.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Crude and sexual material throughout, discussions about sex, male genitals drawn on a chalkboard, profanity throughout.

Critics score: 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. ‘She’s All That’

Big man on campus Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) seems to have everything — the looks, the girlfriend, the car, the friends — but his popularity takes a sudden nosedive when his cheerleader girlfriend, Taylor (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe), dumps him for a tacky reality TV star. To save his fragile reputation, Zach agrees to gain the trust of a nerdy classmate, Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), and make her the next prom queen.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Profanity including two uses of the “F” word, teen drug and alcohol use, mild sexual references.

Critics score: 41% on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 ‘Clueless’

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s social pyramid. To use her popularity for good, Cher befriends a hopelessly awkward new student, Tai (Brittany Murphy), and gives her a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes her ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) might have been right about how clueless she is — and begins to fall for him.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Some sex-related dialogue, mild profanity, teen drug and alcohol use, character robbed at gun point.

Critics score: 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.