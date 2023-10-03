Imploded Titan Submersible tragedy to be made into a movie

Four months after OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded on its way to see the Titanic, plans have been released for the production of a movie about the incident titled, “Salvaged,” per Deadline.

In June, the submersible became disconnected with its mother ship soon after it departed, and its five-man crew was confirmed dead after debris was discovered four days later, according to Variety.

E. Brian Dobbins will co-produce this film with MindRiot Entertainment. He also produced the TV show “Black-ish,” which starred Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

“While no specific cast or plot details have been released, MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey will co-write the film while E. Brian Dobbins is set to co-produce” the movie, per the New York Post.

MindRiot has also announced production of a docuseries based on the life of Oceangate mission director Kyle Bingham, who died in the accident in June, according to Deadline.

The series, which is also tentatively titled “Salvaged,” will document Bingham’s various dives “from the depths of North America’s Puget Sound and the Hudson Canyon to the Bahama’s Abaco Coast,” Deadline reported.

The docuseries will also touch on the Titan tragedy, the article said.