’Tis the season for a new Christmas film about the Nativity

As the Christmas season approaches, a new Christian musical film telling the story of the birth of Jesus will be coming to theaters on Nov. 10.

“Journey to Bethlehem” is a Sony Pictures Affirm Film that was shot in Spain. It’s a live-action musical that “weaves classic Christmas melodies with humor, faith and new pop songs in a retelling of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus,” according to IMDb.

Directed by Adam Anders (the Grammy-nominated executive music producer for “Glee”), the movie stars Fiona Palomo as Mary, Milo Manheim as Joseph and Antonio Banderas as Herod. Nikki Anders (known for her work on “Glee” and “Rock of Ages”) and Peer Astrom (a songwriter and producer who has worked with Madonna, Celine Dion and others) composed the music for the movie.

“I have had a dream to create a Christmas musical for years and to see it come to life with a stunning cast has exceeded every expectation. We could not be more excited for this film to be a classic for years to come,” Anders said in a statement, per Variety.

“I hope this music goes down in history because I’m going to be listening to it for a long time,” Manheim said, per Variety. “It’s one of the best musicals I’ve ever been a part of.”

The movie will be released in theaters on Nov. 10 for a limited run.