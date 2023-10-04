Video: Watch a greyhound puppy dress up for Halloween

Nola the Iggy is an Italian Greyhound with more than 76,000 followers on Instagram. In pictures posted to that site, she takes part in photoshoots, goes on adventures, wears sweaters and, most importantly, dresses up for Halloween.

On Sept. 23, Nola posed in her Halloween costume for this year in an Instagram post captioned, “No better way to kick (off) the first day of fall than a ghost photoshoot.”

Her owner noted that the Halloween-themed photoshoot was a lot of fun to put together.

“This is probably the most fun I’ve ever had creating a video! Nola did so well with it — she loves her ghost costume. ... Passersby absolutely loved it, we got to hear what lots of their dogs are going to be for Halloween this year,” the caption said.

Dressing up your pet for Halloween may seem strange for some viewers, since it’s not very common to take part in these festivities.

Statista reported in 2021 that 21.7% of American pet owners dress their pets up for Halloween. They also reported that Halloween spending related to pets was predicted to surpass $10 billion in 2021.

This year, dressing up your pet for Halloween could be even more popular.

Good Housekeeping recently compiled 28 pet-coordinated costume ideas, including Russell, Carl and the House From “Up,” Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and Yoda and Darth Vader.