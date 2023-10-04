‘Dancing with the Stars’ Taylor Swift night sees record voter turnout

A record number of voters turned out Tuesday — not for Election Day, but for the “Dancing With the Stars” Taylor Swift-themed night, according to Deadline.

Swift was on tour in Brazil at the time, but shared a pre-taped recording of herself wishing the dancers luck.

“I so wish I could be there, but I’m on tour in Brazil,” Swift said, per Deadline. “Sending you all my love and best of luck to the contestants.”

The previously announced Taylor Swift night on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ will take place on November 21st. pic.twitter.com/Cx2e7cELNn — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2023

The six remaining couples performed songs from Swift’s discography, and “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer Mandy Moore, who is also the choreographer in charge of routines on Swift’s The Eras Tour, was a guest judge on the episode, People reported.

Moore praised the performance of “Paper Rings” by Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, calling it “poetry in motion” and doing the most Swiftie thing of all — giving Gomez a friendship bracelet, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Taylor Swift songs on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Here’s a list of the songs performers danced to during the show.



“Love Story” — dance by pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

“You Belong With Me” — dance by Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

“Cruel Summer” — Ariana Madix and Pashkov.

“Don’t Blame Me” — Jason Mraz and Karagach.

“August” — Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold.

“Look What You Made Me Do” — Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev.

“Paper Rings” — Gomez and Chmerkovskiy.

“Lover” — face-off between Madix and Pashkov, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy.

“Shake It Off” — face-off between Hannigan and Farber, Jowsey and Arnold.

“Lavender Haze” — face-off between Mraz and Karagach, Lawson and Chigvintsev.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ dancer leaks Taylor Swift night in October

At the beginning of October, Peta Murgatroyd revealed in an exclusive interview with Billboard that the special show would take place at some point this season.

“We will be having a Taylor Swift week here,” Murgatroyd told Billboard. She added, “Am I allowed to say that?”

Swift appeared in the stands of a Kansas City Chiefs game earlier this season, causing more speculation about a romantic relationship between her and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Following her appearance, the Chiefs’ next game in MetLife Stadium saw record viewership for the season — rivaling the Super Bowl LVII with 27 million average viewers, according to NBC Sports.

Murgatroyd’s partner Barry Williams jokingly told Billboard, “Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now. I did not know that name before.”

This won’t be the first time Swift’s name will come up on the show that’s been running for 32 seasons. She performed “Mine,” the first single from her 2010 album “Speak Now,” when she first released it, according to The U.S. Sun.