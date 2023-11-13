Twin Flames Universe founders respond to abuse allegations in Netflix’s ‘Escaping Twin Flames’

The founders of Twin Flames Universe, a controversial New Age spiritual community facing allegations of abuse and cult-like behavior, have released a statement in response to a Netflix docuseries investigating their organization.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine denied any allegations of wrongdoing and asserted that the members of their community are “free to engage with (their) resources as they see fit.”

What is the Netflix docuseries about Twin Flames?

“Escaping Twin Flames,” a three-part docuseries, is Netflix’s top TV show in the U.S. today. Featuring interviews from several former Twin Flames Universe members and family members of current members, it alleges a pattern of manipulation and mistreatment of those within the group.

Who are the Twin Flame founders and where are they now?

Jeff and Shaleia Divine are the founders of Twin Flames Universe, an online community dedicated to helping people achieve “harmonious union” with their “twin flame,” which Vice describes as “a more intense version of a soul mate.”

The couple, who were married in 2016, began making YouTube videos together in 2014 on New Age subjects like manifestation and spiritual connection. They soon began the Twin Flames Universe, which includes books, exercises, e-courses and coaching opportunities, and founded the Church of Union.

According to People, the couple still runs the Twin Flames Universe and their church from their home in Michigan and continue to accept new members.

What are the claims against Twin Flames Universe?

“Escaping Twin Flames” is the second documentary to investigate the Twin Flames Universe — “Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe” was released on Prime in October.

Both docuseries examine allegations against the organization unveiled by reporting from Vice and Vanity Fair in 2020. They identify the Twin Flames Universe as a “high control group” and investigate claims from former members who say they were manipulated into pursuing romantic relationships — some to the point of stalking — and isolated from their families.

“Escaping Twin Flames” filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner previously investigated a high-control group in their documentary “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” and said Twin Flames Universe had similar practices.

“They are very good at identifying people who may be at a moment of transition or vulnerability, luring them in, and then slowly indoctrinating them,” Peck and Lessner told People.

Is the FBI investigating Twin Flames?

The Farmington Hills (Michigan) Police Department investigated TCU in 2020 but found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, per Netflix. However, they did forward their findings to the FBI for review of potential federal crimes, according to a note at the end of the docuseries’ first episode.

No criminal charges have been filed against the Twin Flames Universe or its founders, per StyleCaster.

