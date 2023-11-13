You can get paid $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days

Calling all holiday movie fans. It’s possible to kill two birds with one stone this Christmas season: Binge watch all your favorite holiday movies and get paid for it.

CableTV is seeking its next “Chief of Cheer” — one lucky individual whom the TV and internet provider will pay $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days (that’s $100 per movie).

“Every year, we appoint one ‘Chief of Cheer’ into our Dream Job position, and task them with the very important responsibility of watching 25 movies in 25 days. Are you up to the task?” CableTV asks potential winners.

In addition to the $2,500 paycheck, the winner will be supplied with yearlong subscriptions to the top seven streaming services — an award worth roughly $990 — so he or she can continue to enjoy movies after the holidays end.

Subscriptions to the following streaming services will be provided, according to CableTV:



Netflix.

Hulu.

Disney+.

Amazon Prime.

Max.

Apple TV+.

Hallmark Movies Now.

How do you earn the $2,500?

If you are selected as CableTV’s next Chief of Cheer, your primary responsibility is to watch 25 holiday movies over a span of 25 days. You will be asked to rank each movie in three categories:



Nostalgia.

Holiday cheer.

Heartwarming storytelling.

Additionally, you will rate each streaming service, taking note of any flaws or challenges experienced within the streaming process.

The factors you will rank each service by include:



Ease of use.

Video quality, errors, other problems.

Selection of holiday movies.

To apply for the chance at becoming the next Chief of Cheer, fill out the application on the CableTV website.

“The only requirement is that you have a deep love for holiday movies, a song in your heart, and the willpower to marathon 25 movies in 25 days,” notes CableTV’s website. (You also must be at least 18 years old and a United States citizen).

Applications are open now until Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. MST. A winner will be notified via email on Dec. 5. No interview, cover letter or professional recommendation is necessary; just explain why you deserve the honor.

What movies will you watch?

This might be the best part of the deal — it’s up to you.

“‘Holiday movies’ is a broad genre, and everyone has their favorite subcategories. Maybe you prefer the Rankin and Bass stop-motion animated classics, or maybe you prefer Hallmark’s nonstop romcom train. And they don’t all have to be Christmas movies —last year’s Chief of Cheer enjoyed ‘Eight Crazy Nights’ during their holiday marathon,” reports CableTV.

The selected winner is granted the freedom to watch a list of holiday movies of their own making, whether it be classics or Hallmark-heavy. CableTV offers dozens of suggestions, but the winner is at liberty to stray from the provided selection. Some of CableTV’s “personal favorites” include:

