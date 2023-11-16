‘Frozen 4’ is announced (yes, ‘Frozen 3’ hasn’t come out yet)

“Frozen 3” isn’t out yet, but Disney CEO Bob Iger has already announced “Frozen 4.”

Iger made the announcement on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, according to a press release sent to the Deseret News.

“Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there Michael. ‘Frozen 3’ is in the works and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works, too,” Iger said. “But, I don’t have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee who created ‘Frozen,’ the original ‘Frozen ‘ and ‘Frozen 2’ is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

If you need a refresher on “Frozen,” here’s the premise: Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) accidentally puts her kingdom under winter forever. She has to learn to control her powers (which previously injured her sister Anna voiced by Kristen Bell).

Both “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” are two of the highest-grossing animated films ever. In fact, “Frozen 2” and “Frozen” hold first and second on that list, followed by “Incredibles 2,” “Minions” and “Toy Story 4,” according to USA Today.

Iger referred to “Frozen” as “one of our most valuable franchises.” He made the announcement when he was in Hong Kong at Disneyland for the opening of the “World of Frozen,” an immersive exhibit.

“I think the best thing is you visit and you actually can meet Olaf and Anna and Elsa and all the gang from ‘Frozen.’ Of course there’s great attractions, but there’s also great restaurants,” Iger said. “I think the thing that’s great about it is you actually feel like you’re in the place that the movie took place in. And it just gives you this powerful sense of story that I think people ave grown to love over the last decade.”

At this point, there isn’t an announced release date for either “Frozen 3” or “Frozen 4.”

What year did ‘Frozen’ come out?

“Frozen” first came out in 2013, according to IMDb. Six years later in 2019, it was followed by a sequel.

Beyond the iconic parts of the movie like Olaf the friendly snowman, one of the most popular elements from the movie was Menzel’s song “Let It Go.” Billboard included it on its list of 100 songs of the decade (2010s).

“‘Let It Go’ contains one of the most aerodynamic choruses in modern pop music, a defiant bellowing of the titular phrase that makes for perfect sing-along fodder,” Jason Lipshutz wrote for Billboard.