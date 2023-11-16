After 15 years, Zack and Cody’s dinner reservation at Chef Gigi’s is finally here

Fifteen years after they walked into the restaurant, it’s time for twins Zack and Cody to finally enjoy their dinner at Chef Gigi’s.

For those unfamiliar, there was an episode in Season 1 of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” where the twins, portrayed by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, try to get a reservation at Chef Gigi’s, a fancy Italian restaurant.

The hostess tells the twins, “I can you squeeze you in at 7:30 ... on Nov. 16, 2023.”

Now that date is finally here. This trending clip gives us an opportunity to dive into what “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody” was all about.

What is ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody?’

“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” takes place at the Tipton Hotel in Boston. Zack and Cody Martin live in the hotel since their mother, Carey Martin (Kim Rhodes), is the singer for the lounge.

The twins become friends with hotel heiress London Tipton (Brenda Song), who lives in the penthouse, and the candy counter girl, Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale).

The show was basically “Eloise” but with twins.

The impish twins pull pranks and get into run-ins with the hotel manager, Mr. Marion Moseby (Phil Lewis). Even though Mr. Moseby gets frustrated with the twins’ antics, he loves them and cares about them.

The show premiered in March 2005 and quickly became popular.

Back in 2006, the then-president of entertainment at Disney Channel Worldwide, Gary Marsh, said, “With 65 episodes already completed, ‘The Suite Life’ is proving to be one of the classic sitcoms of kids and family television — drawing top ratings not just in the U.S. but in nearly every Disney Channel around the world,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” was second only to “Hannah Montana” for key children’s demographics, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The show ran until 2008 and frequents lists of the best Disney shows ever, like this one from Entertainment Weekly, on which it ranked ninth.

After the twins left the hotel, they boarded the SS Tipton for a spinoff series, “The Suite Life on Deck.” London Tipton and Mr. Moseby were also regular characters on the new show. The premise of the series is there’s a high school on board the ship called Seven Seas High.

The mischief of the twins continues as they grow up. They are joined by other regular characters, including Marcus Little (Doc Shaw), Bailey Pickett (Debby Ryan), Maya Bennett (Zoey Deutch), Kirby Morris (Windell D. Middlebrooks), Addison (Rachael Kathryn Bell), Emma Tutweiller (Erin Cardillo) and Woody Fink (Matthew Timmons).

In a later interview, Dylan Sprouse said that he and his brother came up with an idea for a spinoff (with Selena Gomez in the cast) where the twins would go back to Boston as adults and meet a single father with a young child who lived at the hotel. The twins would mentor the kid before they’d leave the show and then the kid would become the star. Sprouse said that Disney passed on the show. Disney didn’t respond to Entertainment Weekly when asked for comment about this story.

How to watch Zack and Cody reservation episode

“The Suite Life on Zack and Cody” is available to stream on Disney+. The restaurant scene appears in Season 1, Episode 14 (“When in Rome”) if you want to watch it in full.