Snoop Dogg’s comment about giving up ‘smoke’ was a publicity stunt

Last week, rapper Snoop Dogg announced on social media that he was giving up “smoke” — a euphemism for marijuana.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

When Snoop Dogg posted this on social media, it was widely interpreted to mean that he was going to give up marijuana. Turns out, that’s not what he meant.

The rapper announced Monday his social media post was a stunt as part of a partnership with Solo Stove. He said, per USA Today, “I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg said that becoming a grandfather made him want to cut back on smoking.

“Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways. The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old,” Snoop Dogg said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking. Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?”

What are the effects of smoking marijuana?

Smoking marijuana can impact a person’s health. Here are some of the negative effects it can have, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.



Impaired cognitive function.

Links to depression and anxiety (not causally related).

Impacts on relationships and performance of daily functions.

It also has an impact on lung health. “Smoke from marijuana has many of the same toxins, irritants, and carcinogens (cancer-causing chemicals) as tobacco smoke. Smoking marijuana can also lead to a greater risk of bronchitis, cough, and mucus production, though these symptoms generally improve when marijuana smokers quit,” per the CDC.

