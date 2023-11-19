Season 4 will be ‘painful’ and moving, ‘The Chosen’ actress Liz Tabish says

“We’re not going to be watching TV shows in heaven, we’re going to be worshipping,” Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of “The Chosen, said while talking to singer Brandon Lake in a livestream Sunday evening.

The livestream covered the upcoming Christmas special (with Brandon Lake and “The Chosen” actress Elizabeth Tabish) as well as Jenkins’ news about taking on “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Here’s a look at what happened during the livestream.

Dallas Jenkins and Brandon Lake

Lake, the artist behind the song “Gratitude,” spoke about what it was like to record the song in Goshen, Utah, for the Christmas special.

He described the set as having a “simplicity” that was impactful because the song is about how Lake doesn’t have enough of a gift to give to God to make up for what God has done for him.

“All my words fall short / I got nothing new / How could I express / all my gratitude,” the lyrics of the song read. According to Billboard Magazine, Lake won an award for top Christian song of the year at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards presented by Marriott Bonvoy.

In the livestream, Lake also talked about the scene in Season 1, Episode 1 where Jesus walks onto the screen. While watching the scene, Lake said he and his wife felt the presence of God come into their home.

‘The Chosen’ Christmas special

Jenkins said that tickets for the Christmas special are available to purchase now via Fathom Events. He encouraged the audience to buy tickets quickly because they sold out quickly last year. It will be in theaters from Dec. 12 to 17. For more information about the Christmas special, see this article.

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli will have a special musical number during the show. They’ll be singing “O Holy Night” in French. The Bonner Family will also have a musical performance during the show. It’s a mash-up of “The Messengers” and “The Shepherd” with two new monologues including one from Jenkins’ wife Amanda Jenkins, who is a Christian author.

Jenkins said that the Christmas special will be streaming (on “The Chosen” app) in time for Christmas, but did not give a specific date.

How Elizabeth Tabish found ‘The Chosen’

At the onset of his conversation with Tabish, Jenkins recounted how after “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” didn’t perform well at the box office, he was contemplating his life after directing. He thought he’d have to give it up, but then “The Chosen” happened.

Tabish had a similar experience.

While living in Austin, Texas, Tabish said she was mostly taking on commercial work for several years, but she didn’t strike anything that was helping her feel “creatively fulfilled.” She thought the “signs” were pointing toward her needing to give up her childhood dream.

When Tabish’s agent submitted her application to “The Chosen,” she had some skepticism, but after picking up the script, she felt like it was “written for me.”

“I hadn’t seen writing like that for women in a really long time,” Tabish said about the character Mary Magdalene. She decided to take the part when it was offered and it has kept her in the acting industry.

Jenkins concluded his conversation with Tabish by asking about Season 4. She said that all her favorite parts were spoilers.

“I think people are going to be really moved by it ... it’s such a painful season,” Tabish said.

Season 4 of “The Chosen” debuts in theaters on Feb. 1. For most information about the release of Season 4, see this article.

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Earlier this month, Jenkins announced on social media that he would be directing a film adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Robinson’s book is about a group of kids who run into trouble. These kids take on the Christmas pageant to the worry of the whole town. But then, they turn into something nobody could expect.

“It’s similar to what ‘The Chosen’ is trying to do actually. It’s trying to take the story of Christmas and story of Jesus and taking down from stained glass windows and pretty paintings ... and revealing what it actually is. And through the eyes of these kids, they actually do that,” Jenkins said in his social media announcement.

“I have been chasing the rights down for 15 years,” Jenkins said on Sunday’s livestream.

Jenkins hinted at cast members, saying that there will be actors from “The Chosen” who will join him in filming “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” He announced that Tabish will be part of the cast, but didn’t name any other cast members.

