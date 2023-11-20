10 months after near-fatal snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner shows fans just how far he’s come

At the start of the year, “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner found himself in an ICU with more than 30 broken bones after being crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow.

The recovery process — which has included everything from physical therapy to hyperbaric oxygen therapy — is ongoing. But the 52-year-old actor recently celebrated 10 months of recovery by sharing a video with fans that shows just how far he’s come.

Jeremy Renner celebrates 10 months of recovery in new video

In an Instagram video that has been viewed more than 1 million times, Renner — who now has titanium rods in his legs and rib cages that were rebuilt with metal — skips down his inclined driveway and runs back up, per Variety.

“Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery,” he said. “First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends…. I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

In the months since the accident, Renner has been active on social media, sharing his recovery progress with fans and providing glimpses into his life.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he shared in another recent update on Instagram.

“BUT My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so,” he continued. “Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”

What else is Jeremy Renner up to?

Amid his recovery, Renner has returned to another one of his passions: music.

“My family was my first love, and then music,” the “Hawkeye” star previously told People magazine. “Acting came into my brain around 20. Music has always been my first love as far as something other than my family.”

Renner shared in an October Instagram post that he has written a collection of songs about his recovery process.

“‘Love and Titanium’ has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create,” he wrote. “I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”

The album title, “Love and Titanium,” refers to a quote Renner gave during an interview with Diane Sawyer back in April — his first televised interview since the accident.

“I chose to survive,” Renner told Sawyer, per Deseret News. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Renner also premiered his new Disney+ show, “Rennervations,” earlier this year. The four-part docuseries showed him repurposing decommissioned government vehicles for communities in need, and was a “driving force” in his recovery, the Deseret News previously reported.

One of his latest projects was narrating“Incredible Animal Journeys,” which premiered Nov. 19 on National Geographic and is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, per Collider.