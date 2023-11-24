10 movies to watch with your daughters.

Having a movie night with your daughters can be a fun way to bond.

There are plenty of heartwarming classics that show girls and women navigating relationships with loved ones in ways that may resonate with your family members.

Here are 10 movies you could watch with your daughters.

1. ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

Mrs. Harris (Lesley Manville) lives a quiet life after she is widowed. She goes out with her friend Vi Butterfield (Ellen Thomas) and dreams of owning a haute couture Dior dress, like one of her clients has.

After Mrs. Harris comes into some money, she travels to Paris to purchase the dress of her dreams. She barters with Dior and makes an exchange for the dress. But while on her adventure, she encounters unexpected difficulties.

2. ‘Beauty and the Beast’

It’s a tale as old as time. Belle (Emma Watson) lives in a small village with her father (Kevin Kline) after her mother has passed away. Gaston (Luke Evans) tries to woo her, but Belle isn’t interested. When her father travels to sell some of his wares, he unexpectedly finds himself locked in the Beast’s (Dan Stevens) dungeon. Belle finds him and trades herself for her father. The whole castle is cursed and the only thing that can break the curse is if someone falls in love with the Beast, but who could ever love the Beast?

3. ‘The Princess Diaries’

Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is an average teenager in San Francisco when she discovers that she’s the heir to the throne in a small country known as Genovia. Her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), comes to the U.S. to teach Mia the ropes and Mia has to decide if she wants to be queen.

4. ‘Ella Enchanted’

When Ella of Frell (Anne Hathaway) is born, she’s cursed with having to be obedient whenever anyone tells her to do something. Her mother (Donna Dent) and fairy godmother (Minnie Driver) try to prevent anyone from discovering this curse, but they aren’t successful. Ella has to find the fairy (Vivica A. Fox) who cursed her and convince her to reverse the curse before if it’s too late.

5. ‘Little Women’

Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and Amy (Florence Pugh) are a group of sisters whose father is away at war. The movie follows the sisters as they grow up, experience hardship and learn how to maintain their relationships with each other and their parents.

6. ‘Matilda’

Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) is precocious and neglected. As family troubles ensue and she faces issues at school, Matilda discovers that she has powers nobody knows about. The movie follows her as she uses these powers to cope with life.

7. ‘Aquamarine’

Claire Brown (Emma Roberts) and Hailey Rogers (JoJo) have been inseparable for as long as they can remember. But that’s all about to change when Hailey’s mom takes a job in Australia. The two girls wish for a miracle to prevent Hailey from having to move, and then they meet a mermaid named Aquamarine (Sara Paxton). The movie shows the power that true friendship can have.

8. ‘Freaky Friday’

Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) don’t always get along with one another. The mother-daughter pair can often be found feuding. Then, something freaky happens and they switch bodies. By being forced to live in one another’s shoes (literally), they learn what the other’s life is really like.

9. ‘Hairspray’

Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) ends up on “The Corny Collins Show” hosted by Corny Collins (James Marsden) and dances with other teenagers on live TV. Tracy becomes an advocate for integration on the show, and the movie follows her relationships and friendships as she navigates teenage life and how the show is changing.

10. ‘The Parent Trap’

Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson) fell in love on a cruise ship. They get married and have twin daughters Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan). When the couple divorces, each spouse takes a daughter and they don’t talk to each other. Hallie and Annie meet each other at camp and discover they are sisters. They decide to trade places when camp ends and see what happens.