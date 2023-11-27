‘Star Trek’ actor Patrick Stewart on his memoir, marriages and potential next adventure for the franchise

From 1987 to 1994, Patrick Stewart starred as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and he’s currently reprising the same role in “Star Trek: Picard.” This role is one of his most famous, but he’s also known as a great Shakespearean actor.

The actor’s career has brought him Primetime Emmy award nominations as well as Golden Globe nominations, per IMDb.

In a recent interview with NPR, Stewart opened up about his memoir “Making It So.”

What did Patrick Stewart write in his memoir?

Stewart discussed how he believes his stint as Captain Picard has made him into a better person because of what he’s learned from the character.

“It gave me an idea of how I might become a better person, yes. I was able to absorb that and make those feelings a strong and firm part of my life,” Stewart told NPR. He described his character as “a man of such profound understanding and empathy,” and detailed how the show positively impacted people’s lives.

“And I have heard now so many times from individuals who have been honest enough and brave enough to tell me aspects of their life, of their health, of their mental health, and how it was all saved and improved by watching every week,” Stewart said to NPR.

His stint as Picard might not be over yet. “Although I never anticipated there would be a series called ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ I am very enthusiastic that we might do one more adventure,” Stewart told Deadline.

Stewart said he think it would be best if it was a movie.

“As when ‘Next Generation’ came to an end, we then made four films. Now, I’m not suggesting that but I think given how different all of the principal characters in ‘Picard’ everyone was changed by the passage of time,” Stewart said to Deadline. “And this was Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman talking to me when they pitched ‘Picard’ and about our lives have changed in 25 years. So, I would like to see the ensemble of us finding a more significant way of saying goodbye.”

Stewart’s memoir addresses more than just his most iconic roles, he also opened up about what he considers his biggest regrets, CBS News reported.

“I needed to do better by the women with whom I was romantically involved,” Stewart wrote in his memoir, per ABC News. “In a life chockablock with joy and success, my two failed marriages are my greatest regret.”

The actor regrets his two divorces and told CBS News what he considers the key to happy relationships as he is now married to Sunny Ozell. “I think it’s being open and a good listener and to make connection. You don’t have to be exactly the same but it’s necessary that you can share — I think very important. So sharing and respecting,” Stewart told the outlet.