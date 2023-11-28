Here’s why Stephen Colbert won’t be hosting the ‘Late Show’ this week

If you were looking forward to new episodes of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” this week, I’m sorry to disappoint you but, he’s called out sick so there won’t be any for the next week.

Colbert took to social media to update his fans that due to undergoing surgery for a ruptured appendix, he will be reportedly taking some time off of hosting the show.

Why is ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ not on this week?

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’” Colbert playfully wrote in his Threads post. “Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

The Hollywood Reporter detailed that the intended lineup of guests for the show this week consisted of:



Jennifer Garner.

Baz Luhrmann.

Sir Patrick Stewart.

Barbra Streisand.

Kelsey Grammar.

How many times has Stephen Colbert had to stop hosting this year?

This is the second time Colbert has had to cancel a week’s worth of shows this year as he contracted COVID-19 in October, according to The Associated Press.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Colbert reportedly hosted shows from his home until it was safe to host in person but there have been no reports of the late night host filming anything new while taking time off this week.

Colbert added in the post, “I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to (wife) Evie ad the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”