What we know about the next 2 ‘Avengers’ movies

Two sequels to the “Avengers” are reportedly in the works.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Michael Waldron (known for “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) was tapped to write “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” The screenwriter had already been slated to write “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

“Kang Dynasty” is expected to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026, while “Secret Wars” will release on May 7, 2027, per Variety. No director for either film has been announced.

Destin Daniel Cretton was originally tapped to direct, but he has reportedly exited, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cretton is focused on other projects: “Wonder Man” and a sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

In other “Avengers” news, Chris Evans (Captain America) recently dispelled rumors that he might reprise his iconic role in the near feature.

“You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” Evans said, per Entertainment Weekly. “I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and (Chris) Hemsworth, and Scarlett, and everyone’s coming back!”

If the opportunity rose for the Avengers to get back together, Evans said he wouldn’t rule it out. “No one’s spoke to me about it,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

