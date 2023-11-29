The first ever Kindle was released by Amazon 16 years ago this month, bringing a heated debate along with it

The first ever Amazon Kindle sold out in 51⁄ 2 hours on Nov. 19, 2007.

The going price at the time was $399 per kindle at the time and the e-reader remained “out of stock” for months.

The first version of the Kindle offered users access to 90,000 books at the time but now the most recent Kindle editions give current users with Kindle Unlimited access to “4 million digital books, audiobooks, comics and magazines.”

Though its inception was revolutionary, not all book lovers swarmed to the Kindle to receive their reading fix.

In fact, it has sparked a heated debate among readers.

Is reading from a kindle or a physical book better?

Why physical books are better than Kindle?

The Sam Holstein blog reported that the eight reasons why physical books are better than a Kindle include the following:



“Paper books are cheaper than the device itself.”

“You retain more of what you read from a paper book.”

“You can review your notes much more easily.”

“Going to libraries and bookstores exposes you to new books.”

“Libraries and bookstores are a lovely way to spend your day.”

“You can loan people physical books much more easily.”

“You can sell physical books once you’re done with them.”

“You legally own your physical books.”

Another point for many readers as to why they believe the physical books are better than the kindle is that it doesn’t hurt their eyes and physical books open up doors for connection, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the act of reading being a solitary one, “there’s something about the visual of a physical book that immediately opens you up to conversation with strangers,” Devin Smith said.

Why Kindles are better than physical books?

The main reasons some readers are leaning towards the Kindle are:



The convenience of traveling with a large quantity of books.

The cheaper cost of books.

There’s no wear and tear of your book’s physical forms.

The ability to read at night or laying down while not disturbing others.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vicki Strull said, “when my mother wakes up in the middle of the night, she uses her e-reader,” as to not disturb her father’s sleep.

Basmo, the reading habit tracker app, reported that, “your Kindle can hold thousands of books, so you are going to save quite a lot of space in your luggage with this paper-thin device.”

Now with various styles of the Kindle, readers can also choose which type of e-reader best suits their needs and wants.

Basmo further detailed that an upside to consider is that, “physical books are generally more expensive than e-books.”

