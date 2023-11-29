Timothée Chalamet is called ‘a charisma factory’ in first reactions to ‘Wonka’

Before Charlie Bucket went to the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka’s factory, Wonka had to build the factory. And that’s what the upcoming movie “Wonka” is about.

The film’s trailer opens with Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) describing how he has spent seven years perfecting the craft of chocolate making. In pursuit of his dreams, he’s shown battling against the Chocolate Cartel and making magical confections.

Based on Roald Dahl’s book “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,” the movie had big shoes to fill, since there have been other successful and beloved adaptations. Paul King, best known for movies about the beloved bear “Paddington,” is the creator, director and co-writer of the film.

And now the first reactions to “Wonka” are in.

What are critics saying about ‘Wonka’?

The first reactions to the movie have received high praise, Variety reported. Critics have particularly lauded Chalamet’s performance as the aspiring chocolate entrepreneur.

Film critic Courtney Howard said, per Variety, “#Wonka/#WonkaMovie is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory.”

Another critic Kaitlyn Booth wrote, according to Variety, “#Wonka took me by surprise with how much I liked it. It’s whimsical and taps into that sense of wonder we got from the original while doing its own thing. Timothée Chalamet channels the energy of Gene without doing an impression. Great family film for the holidays. #WonkaMovie.”

Indie Wire’s David Ehrlich said simply about the film, “‘Wonka’ good. Paul King king,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

While critics overwhelmingly heaped praise on “Wonka,” some pointed out that the script didn’t always sound smooth and there were some aspects of the plot that critics didn’t think quite worked, per Rotten Tomatoes. Still, these flaws were described as minor issues, with the movie as a whole still receiving praise.

Full reviews will be available at a later date.

What to expect from ‘Wonka’

On the red carpet, Chalamet told BBC News that he appreciated both Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s performances as Wonka, but he wanted to do something different.

“This isn’t the Willy Wonka with a couple of screws loose, that we see in the Gene Wilder and the other version,” he said to BBC News. “This is a young, ambitious, hopeful, won’t-take-no for an answer, sprightly, light Wonka.”

Like in previous adaptations, music is a big part of the movie. So, the audience will hear Chalamet sing, which blew away the filmmaker King.

“There’s quite a range because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion, and he can do it all. ... I’m going to sound like a crazed fan,” King said in an interview, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Who’s in the ‘Wonka’ cast?

Here’s a look at some of the top cast, per IMDb.



Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubbit.

Hugh Grant as Oompa-Loompa.

Paterson Joseph as Slugworth.

Sally Hawkins as Willy’s mother.

Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius.

Keegan-Michael Key as the police chief.

Mathew Baynton as Fickelgruber.

Calah Lane as Noodle.

Natasha Rothwell as Pipe Benz.

‘Wonka’ release date

“Wonka” will release in theaters on Dec. 15.

What is ‘Wonka’ rated?

“Wonka” is rated PG for some violence, mild language and thematic elements, per IMDb.