Mark Cuban isn’t leaving ‘Shark Tank’ for a presidential run. The real reason hits closer to home

It’s not a presidential run (like the rumor mill suggested) or a new entertainment endeavor that’s pulling Mark Cuban away from the show “Shark Tank.”

At least part of his departure may have to do with him wanting to spend more time with family.

In a September 2022 interview, Cuban revealed that he was contemplating leaving the show to spend more time with his family. Forbes reported that Cuban said his schedule was making it difficult to spend time with his three teenage boys.

“You know, when they (my kids) move around, plus basketball season too, I can’t take two weeks off and it turns out to be playoffs,” Cuban told Forbes in 2022. “So, I’m trying to figure out that balance, that’s what it comes down to.”

Cuban said that he hadn’t “always done a great job” when it comes to prioritizing family. “Even if you’re not doing a billion things, it’s difficult,” he told Forbes.

There was some speculation that the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks was leaving the show in order to pursue a presidential run.

He’s recently shut down that speculation and told NBC News he had “no plans to run.” He has conversed with No Labels, a group trying to put together a bipartisan, unity presidential ticket, but he won’t be running for president. In 2020, Cuban said he had an open mind about running as an independent, but didn’t think he would run.

Cuban joined the show “Shark Tank” in 2012 and announced his decision to leave after the 16th season concludes on the “All the Smoke” podcast on Monday, according to The New York Post. ABC reportedly has not confirmed his departure from the show.

Leaving in the 16th season will mean Cuban’s last year of the show will be in 2025, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“I feel like in doing ‘Shark Tank’ all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of ‘Shark Tank’ and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids,” Cuban said, per the New York Post.

Is Mark Cuban selling the Mavericks?

On Wednesday, Cuban reportedly reached an agreement with the Adelson family to sell his majority stake in the Mavericks, per CNN.

Cuban will retain partial ownership in the Mavericks franchise, CNN reported.

“The Dallas Mavericks are one of the world’s most successful and recognizable sports franchises,” the Adelson and Dumont families said in a statement, according to CNN. “The team has won an NBA championship, has a long history of attracting international superstars and has been supported by a dedicated and passionate fanbase and leadership group led by Mark Cuban.”

