Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas continues: 12 new holiday movies coming in December

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas continues this month with a dozen new holiday-themed movies landing on the network. New movies premiere on Hallmark every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading to Christmas.

Here are the 12 new Hallmark movies coming to the network in December.

‘My Norwegian Holiday’

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn.

Summary: While grieving the recent passing of her grandmother, JJ (Fish) meets Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian who she makes an instant connection with when JJ discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown.

The pair embark on a journey to Norway where they can uncover JJ and her grandmother’s ties to the troll figure. They wind up at Henrik’s family Christmas celebration as well as his sister’s wedding — together they heal and rediscover love.

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Not So Royal Christmas’

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Will Kemp.

Summary: Desperate for an interview with a reclusive count, journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) convinces the royal family groundskeeper to masquerade as the Count, who went missing years ago.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Christmas with a Kiss’

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica.

Summary: Sparks fly when Mona (Morgan) heads home to help put on her family’s annual Christmas carnival. Meanwhile, a photo journalist plans a surprise reunion.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘To All a Good Night’

Mark Ghanimé and Luisa d’Oliveira “To All a Good Night.” Bettina Strauss, Hallmark

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé.

Summary: After saving a mysterious man’s (Ghanimé) life, Ceci (Sustad) realizes the same man is in town to buy her family’s parkland, which is used for their annual Christmas celebration.

Premieres: Thursday, Dec 7, at 7 p.m. MST.

‘Magic in Mistletoe’

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell.

Summary: Popular author Harrington’s (Campbell) commercial success has left him a curmudgeonly hermit. April (Greenwood), a publicist, joins Harrington to his annual hometown Christmas festival which celebrates his books. April provides damage control for Harrington’s sharp tongue, but soon discovers his kind heart and hopes he can learn to appreciate the spirit of Christmas.

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’

Erin Cahill in “Christmas on Cherry Lane.” ©2023 Hallmark/Allister Foster

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III.

Summary: A group of friends in different stages of life celebrate the holidays together: One couple (Brotherton, Cahill) are expecting their first child, an empty-nester (Bell) and her fiancé prepare for new beginnings and another couple (Bennet, Rodriguez III) are blessed with an opportunity to expand their family.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Round and Round’

Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman and Vic Michaelis in “Round and Round.” Craig Minielly, Hallmark

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenburg, Rick Hoffman.

Summary: While stuck in a bizarre time loop, Rachel (Michaelis) keeps reliving the night of her parent’s Hanukkah party. Her only hope of escaping may be the handsome guy (Greenburg) her parents are trying to set her up with.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Heaven Down Here’

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad.

Summary: Taking inspiration from Mickey Guyton’s song, “Heaven Down Here,” the upcoming movie of the same name tells a story of four strangers stranded in a diner on Christmas Eve.

Struggling to make ends meet, Imami (Brown) reluctantly picks up a shift on Christmas Eve. Local Pastor Felix (Riedinger) is trying to gathering enough food for parishioners, while caught in a faith crisis triggered by his broken relationship with his son. Clara (Lifford) is facing an identity crisis over her daughter’s upcoming move. She is grounded by her hospice patient (Rashad).

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. MST.

‘The Secret Gift of Christmas’

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell.

Summary: Widower Patrick (Russell) seeks assistance from personal shopper, Bonnie (Ory), who he hopes will help him reconnect with his daughter. Their shopping habits are wildly different, but Bonnie is committed to fulfilling Patrick and his daughter’s Christmas wishes.

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Sealed with a List’

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick.

Summary: Before the coming end of the year, Carley (Findlay) dedicates herself to completing all the new year’s resolutions she gave up on. With support from her handsome co-worker, Wyatt (Roderick), Carley discovers love and inspiration to follow her abandoned dreams.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Friends & Family Christmas’

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert.

Summary: When Daniella (Gonzalez) and Amelia (Leibert) are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend date to please their families — but it soon grows into more than a charade.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’

Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres.

Summary: Just before Christmas, independent, single Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise on her own. A winter storm keeps Marry Ann and the baby from making it home so they must spend the holidays in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In a biblical twist, there is no room at the inn for Mary Ann. Her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother, Joe (Ayres) — a bachelor who lives like a barn animal. As the unlikely pair spend more time together, romantic sparks fly.

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. MST.

