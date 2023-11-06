‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ is back with 13 new Lifetime Christmas movies

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, again — celebrate this holiday season with the Lifetime network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event.

Starting Nov. 18, the Lifetime network will release 13 new Christmas movies leading up to Christmas.

Let’s take a look at the Lifetime Christmas movies coming this year.

‘Christmas Plus One’

A scene from “Christmas Plus One.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Emily Alatalo, Corey Sevier, Vanessa Smythe.

Summary: Sisters Amy (Smythe) and Cara (Alatalo) make a deal to find true love by Christmas — but they doubt anything will come from it. A year later, with Christmas quickly approaching, Amy has a winter wedding in the works and Cara finds a seemingly perfect man to be her date at Amy’s wedding. When Cara loses his number, she seeks help from a handsome magazine writer (Sevier).

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees’

A scene from “Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees.’ A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Kathryn Davis, Olivier Renaud.

Summary: Sparks fly when event planner Kayley (Davis) and sports agent Brett (Renaud) are unable to make it home for Christmas by plane due to a heavy snowstorm. Hoping to make it to New York in time for the holiday, the pair team up to find their own way home — but they get caught in the storm and are forced to find refuge together along the way.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Christmas at the Chalet’

A scene from “Christmas at the Chalet.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Teri Hatcher, William DeVry.

Summary: Desperate to avoid spending the holidays with her ex-husband and his girlfriend, socialite Lex (Hatcher) volunteers to spend Christmas working in a chalet. Lex shares her holiday adventure with her followers, who enjoy seeing Lex open a new chapter in her life.

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Laughing All the Way’

A scene from “Laughing All the Way.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Paniz Zade, Jake Epstein.

Summary: Thrown in charge of planning a Christmas variety show, aspiring comedian Aubri Wilson (Zade) is almost crushed under the pressure of this make-or-break career moment. With Christmas quickly approaching, Aubri desperately searches for a headliner. When famous comedian Mike Baxter (Epstein) weaves into Aubri’s life, she finds the perfect headliner and the perfect man.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’

A scene from “Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan.

Summary: In honor of Christmas, five fashionable ’80s soap opera stars reunite to film one last Christmas episode for their ongoing series. The ladies must set aside their differences and diva behavior to film the episode — if they can, there might be opportunities at romance.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Mistletoe Match’

A scene from “Mistletoe Match.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Elena Juatco, Ryan Bruce.

Summary: Journalist Olivia Hayes (Juatco) goes undercover at an annual Secret Santa for Singles event to give her readers a pessimistic take on the successful event. Olivia meets a fellow skeptic, handsome single dad Thomas (Bruce), who quickly changes her outlook on finding love at an organized event.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Silent Night, Fatal Night’

Stars: Alex Camacho, Matthew Pohlkamp.

Summary: Mallory Dearborn is one of the best mystery writers in the business. Against her manager’s advice, she chooses to end her long-running, wildly popular book franchise. To get his way, he takes Mallory hostage and threatens to convince the world she is dead unless she writes another book.

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. MST.

‘A Cowboy Christmas Romance’

A scene from “A Cowboy Christmas Romance.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Jana Kramer, Adam Senn, Max Ehrich, Curt Mega, Lisa Lee, Mary-Margaret Humes, Cassie Randolph, Bruce Thomas.

Summary: To close a massive real estate deal, Lexie Crenshaw (Kramer) reluctantly returns to her hometown of Tubac, Arizona, over the holidays. She is on a mission to convince handsome rancher Coby Mason (Senn) to part ways with the land — but rekindling with her father (Thomas) and brothers might set her off course.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Yes, Chef! Christmas’

A scene from “Yes, Chef! Christmas.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Tia Mowry, Buddy Valastro, Luke Humphrey.

Summary: Aspiring chef Alicia Gellar (Mowry) is given the big break she’s been waiting for when she is invited to participate in the city’s annual Kringle Cook Off. After a rocky start, Alicia builds a connection with Logan (Humphrey), a spirited chef. With support from Logan, can Alicia prove she is talented enough to win the competition?

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Holiday Proposal Plan’

A scene from “The Holiday Proposal Plan.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Tatyana Ali, Jesse Kove.

Summary: Tasked with planning their best friends’ engagement, exes Sonny Kravitz (Ali) and Kip (Kove) must put their differences behind them and work together. For the proposal, the group heads to Sonny’s family chalet — where there may be more than one set of lovebirds.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Christmas Intern’

A scene from ‘A Christmas Intern.’ A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Jackée Harry, Ciarra Carter, Vivica A. Fox.

Summary: Cecilia (Harry) is bored of retirement. As a means to connect with her daughter, Cecilia takes a position as an intern at her daughter’s (Fox) online gifting business, Cyber Santa.

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. MST.

‘Merry Magic Christmas’

A scene from “Merry Magic Christmas.” A+E Network/Lifetime

Stars: Patricia Isaac, Andrew Dunbar.

Summary: As Christmas rapidly approaches, financial advisor Beth (Isaac) frequently sees the angel number 624 — which could be capable of making her unspoken dreams come true. She takes on a pro bono case to help out Nate, a handsome man whose lack of financial expertise could result in a local children’s theater getting shut down.

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. MST.

‘Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend’

A scene from “Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend.” A+E Networks/Lifetime

Stars: Jeananne Goossen, Zach Smadu.

Summary: All 10-year-old Lily wants for Christmas is to see her single mother (Goossen) happily in love with a kind man. Emily expresses her dream in a writing contest — will her Christmas wish come true?

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. MST.