What to expect from the upcoming biopic epic ‘Napoleon’

Biopics seem to be all the rage lately (“Reality,” “Oppenheimer” and “Priscilla”) and the upcoming flick “Napoleon” won’t buck that trend.

Ridley Scott’s upcoming epic stars Joaquin Phoenix and is expected to chronicle the life of military leader Napoleon Bonaparte. The film reunited Scott and Phoenix who worked together on “Gladiator” when Phoenix played the emperor Commodus.

Ahead of the film’s release, here’s a look at what parents can expect, what news has been circulating about the movie and when it’s coming out.

Why is ‘Napoleon’ rated R?

The film isn’t out yet, so specific details aren’t known. But looking at how the film is rated can give some clues.

While the film hasn’t debuted yet (it’ll release on Nov. 22), the Motion Picture Association of America gave the film a R-rating for “strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language,” according to IMDb.

The U.K. rating system awarded the film a 15, which means no one under 15 can watch it. This kind of rating permits strong language, “sexual activity may be portrayed, but usually without strong details” and strong violence can be shown, but it “should not dwell on the infliction of pain or injury,” according to the British Board of Film Classification.

Will ‘Napoleon’ be historically accurate?

As a biopic, it’s bound to take liberties in order to prioritize storytelling, but the crew tried to make it historically accurate.

“They spent five days shooting the Battle of Waterloo, for instance, which replicates how the British army created human squares with bayonets pointed outwards in order to scare off the French soldiers on horseback,” Zach Sharf reported for Variety. “They also studied the differences between how French soldiers and British soldiers loaded their bayonets as to depict the battle properly.”

Though the film hasn’t come out yet, it’s gotten some early pushback.

Historian Dan Snow posted a TikTok critiquing the trailer saying that “Napoleon didn’t shoot at the pyramids” during the Battle of the Pyramids. Scott dismissed the criticism in an interview with The New Yorker, saying “Get a life.”

‘Napoleon’ release date

“Napoleon” will release in theaters on Nov. 22. Deadline reported that after the movie’s initial release, it’ll be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

‘Napoleon’ 2023 trailer