‘The Chosen’ gives a glimpse into final day of filming Season 4

As the release date of Season 4 of “The Chosen” approaches, the official Facebook account for the show posted a video catching up with the cast and crew on the final day of filming the season.

“The Chosen” is a hit drama series about Jesus. It shows his day-to-day life, depicts stories from the New Testament and includes plotlines about the disciples and their lives. The series is expected to run for seven seasons with eight episodes each.

Earlier this year, the cast and crew finished filming Season 4 in Goshen, Utah, on a set owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the spring and summer months, they also filmed at the Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle, which is located in Midlothian, Texas.

The video posted by “The Chosen” combined footage from the filming process on set with stand-up interviews with cast and crew.

“I am most excited for the fans to see the unexpected challenges that the disciples and Jesus will face this season,” Abe Bueno-Jallad, who plays Big James, said in the video. “I don’t think they’re gonna see what’s coming. Like always, we have some tricks up our sleeves.”

As for the show’s creator and director, Dallas Jenkins, there’s a particular episode he’s most looking forward to seeing debut. “Episode 7. Episode 7 is jam-packed with goodness,” he said.

Actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the show, said, “It’s almost impossible to narrow down one or two moments.” He can’t pick which scene is his favorite because he likes so many of them.

To see what other cast and crew members had to say about the Season 4 release, check out the video embedded below.

Speaking of “The Chosen” Season 4 release, here are some of the details.

What to expect in ‘The Chosen Season 4’

First off, “The Chosen” is coming out in a theatrical release for all episodes of Season 4. It’s being exclusively released there — streaming dates have not yet been announced.

Episodes 1 to 3 will release on Feb. 1, 4 to 6 on Feb. 15 and the remaining two episodes will come out on Feb. 29. Fathom Events is coordinating the theatrical release alongside “The Chosen” and tickets will be available in the coming weeks.

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more,” Jenkins said in a press release, according to Catholic News Agency. “After seeing the Season Four episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with ‘The Chosen’ team to bring fans the entire fourth season to cinemas before it is available elsewhere. It is a testament to the big screen’s power to unite people and have them share in this communal experience,” CEO of Fathom Events Ray Nutt said in the press release, per CNA.

