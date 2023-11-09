What to expect from Greta Gerwig’s ‘Chronicles of Narnia’

It’s been a good year for Greta Gerwig.

The “Barbie” director saw her comedy movie gross more than $1.4 billion at the box office and it was reported that she would be taking on the task of writing and directing two new “Narnia” films, per The New Yorker.

More details about this deal were reported by Variety.

Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber told Variety that he started talking to Gerwig about books and he’s thrilled to work with her. “(Gerwig) grew up in a Christian background. The C.S. Lewis books are very much based in Christianity. And so we just started talking about it. ... I’m so thrilled that she’s working on it with us and I’m just thrilled to be in business with her.”

Stuber dropped a hint about what viewers can expect from future Gerwig “Narnia” movies.

“Obviously, ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ is kind of the preeminent one, but there’s such an interesting narrative form (to the Narnia series) if you read all of them. And so that’s what she’s working on now with (producer) Amy Pascal and trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it,” Stuber said to Variety.

“I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it,” Gerwig said, per Indie Wire. “But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign.”

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said, per Indie Wire, “C.S. Lewis’ beloved ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Details about cast, release date and plot details have not yet been released.

Where to watch ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

If all the news about upcoming “Narnia” movies has you wanting to watch the original 2005 film, head on over to Disney+ to stream “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

