‘Twilight’ star talks about the importance of faith and family

Kellan Lutz, known for his role as Emmett Cullen in the “Twilight” saga, opened up in a recent interview with Fox News about his decision to move from Hollywood to Nashville.

One of the reasons he gave was family.

“I remember growing up, my family had a farm in Iowa and I saw my grandparents, and it was the best time. We spent a month or so on the farm. Cows, pigs, everything. But it’s fleeting. People aren’t living as long,” Lutz said to Fox News. “You only have so much time with your grandparents. And we live a mile from my wife’s parents, and so we walk there. It’s just beautiful.”

Marriage and family have always been important to Lutz. “We’re a team,” he told Fox News about his wife Brittany. “We’re on the same team. We just want to get the ball into the goal together.”

Faith has played an integral role in the couple’s lives. “We also have our faith, and we pray a lot, honestly. Our prayer life is one of the strongest things for us,” Lutz said to Fox News.

After the couple lost their daughter in a stillbirth, they turned to their faith. “It is still hard when the dates come around, but I know in my heart that she’s up in heaven. We named her, and I can’t wait to see her. So that’s the hope. We’re here on Earth for a finite period of time. And up there, I’m going to be so joyful and so down here, I can be joy-filled knowing that. And that’s what keeps us going,” he said.

The full interview is available on Fox News.

Here’s a look at some of the roles Lutz has acted in since the “Twilight” saga, per IMDb:

