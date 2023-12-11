The list of 2024 Golden Globe nominees — and the list of everyone who declined to host the ceremony

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations almost feel routine. Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese will go head to head for best director, while Meryl Streep is up for another award (breaking her own record).

But this year, the annual award show cannot land anyone to host.

Two-time Academy Award host Chris Rock declined to host the ceremony, per CNN. The comedian did not reveal his reasons for turning down the hosting gig, though Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2022. He has not hosted a major event since.

“Smartless” podcast co-hosts — Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman — all turned down the offer to host the January event, a source shared with CNN.

Even comedic pair Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who’ve co-hosted the event four times, are unlikely to return. “They would never do it (again),” a source close to Poehler and Fey told CNN this week. “They’re done.”

Poehler and Fey are not the only stars who have sworn off hosting award shows.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting the Golden Globe Awards,” Ricky Gervais said while hosting the Golden Globes in 2021, per The New York Times. “I don’t care anymore. I never did.”

Despite the apparent lack of interest in hosting the show, there are allegedly “three very serious conversations” going on with potential hosts for the upcoming event, a source revealed to CNN.

In a more predictable turn of events, Barbenheimer and HBO’s “Succession” will maintain supremacy over the entertainment world.

After taking over pop culture this summer, Barbenheimer has reclaimed domination with 17 nominations between the two movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

In television, “Succession,” “The Bear,” and “Only Murders in the Building” will battle it out for the most awards.

Golden Globes 2024 nominations

Here are the 2024 Golden Globe nominations for film and television, per the Golden Globe awards. The ceremony will be held on Jan. 7 and broadcast live on CBS.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Maestro.”

“Past Lives.”

“The Zone of Interest.”

“Anatomy of a Fall.”

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Barbie.”

“Poor Things.”

“American Fiction.”

“The Holdovers.”

“May December.”

“Air.”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”).

Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”).

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”).

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”).

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Celine Song (“Past Lives”).

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Barbie” (Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach).

“Poor Things” (Tony McNamara).

“Oppenheimer” (Christopher Nolan).

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese).

“Past Lives” (Celine Song).

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Justine Triet, Arthur Harari).

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”).

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”).

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”).

Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”).

Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”).

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”).

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”).

Annette Bening (“Nyad”).

Greta Lee (“Past Lives”).

Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”).

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”).

Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”).

Natalie Portman (“May December”).

Alma Pöysti (“Fallen Leaves”).

Margot Robbie (“Barbie”).

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”).

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”).

Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”).

Matt Damon (“Air”).

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”).

Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau Is Afraid”).

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”).

Robert DeNiro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”).

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”).

Charles Melton (“May December”).

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”).

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”).

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”).

Julianne Moore (“May December”).

Rosamund Pike (“Saltburn”).

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”).

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923.”

“The Crown.”

“The Diplomat.”

“The Last of Us.”

“The Morning Show.”

“Succession.”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear.”

“Ted Lasso.”

“Abbott Elementary.”

“Jury Duty.”

“Only Murders in the Building.”

“Barry.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

Brian Cox (“Succession”).

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”).

Dominic West (“The Crown”).

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”).

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”).

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Elle Fanning (“The Great”).

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader (“Barry”).

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”).

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”).

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”).

Alan Ruck (“Succession”).

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”).

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”).

Abby Elliott (“The Bear”).

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”).

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”).

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef.”

“Lessons in Chemistry.”

“Daisy Jones & the Six.”

“All the Light We Cannot See.”

“Fellow Travelers.”

“Fargo.”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”).

Sam Claflin (“Daisy Jones & the Six”).

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”).

Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”).

David Oyelowo (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”).

Steven Yeun (“Beef”).

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”).

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”).

Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”).

Juno Temple (“Fargo”).

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”).

Ali Wong (“Beef”).

Best Motion Picture, Animated