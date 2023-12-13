Video: Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘The Era’s Tour’ from home

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday, and she’s celebrating by letting her fans watch “The Eras Tour” at home.

In an Instagram post that already has more than 2 million likes, Swift shared footage from the tour. The caption said, “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including ‘Long Live’ 🐉 ‘The Archer’ 🏹 and ‘Wildest Dreams’ 🩵 at home!”

Swift added, “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂”

How to watch ‘The Eras Tour’ online?

Anyone can buy or rent “The Eras Tour” on Amazon Prime Video, Xfinity, Vudu, YouTubeTV, SkyTV or Apple TV+ for $19.89 (the year Swift was born). The rental will last for 48 hours.

The extended version of “The Eras Tour” includes three songs that were left out of the theater version: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live,” Amazon Studios reported.

The film was produced by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and will most likely end up on the NBCUniversal owned service Peacock, though it has not been confirmed yet, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Eras Tour” film is still showing in many theaters around the U.S., so if you want to have the theater experience, it’s still not too late.

