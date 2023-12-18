Watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 4 official trailer and see exclusive pictures here

The official trailer for Season 4 of “The Chosen” came out on Monday.

“‘Come to me, you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.’ That was the theme of Season 3. Jesus said this to a crowd of thousands before also saying it to Simon while they stood on water,” the description of the trailer read. “Season 4? Jesus is weary and heavy-laden, and He needs rest.”

The trailer gives a preview into what Season 4 is expected to look like. Throughout it, there are several moments of emotion, underscoring what cast members and director Dallas Jenkins have said about it being an emotional season.

“Season 4, I think, so far is going to be our most emotionally challenging season. There was the year of preparation, the year of population is happening and he’s increasing in popularity. Season 4 is where it starts to turn,” Jenkins said previously.

The show will run for seven total seasons, with the sixth season including the crucifixion. Season 4 moves the series closer to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

“Season 4 marks the midpoint of the most famous and influential story in human history,” the trailer’s description continued. “It will be painful and it will be joyous. It will be bittersweet. But by all measures, Season 4 will also be our best.”

Jenkins wrote on Facebook that the series’ latest trailer was the best one yet.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 4

In addition to the release of Season 4’s official trailer, tickets for the season are on sale now. Here’s a closer look at the release schedule:

Feb. 1: Episodes 1 to 3.

Feb. 15: Episodes 4 to 6.

Feb. 29: Episodes 7 to 8.

Check with a theater near you to purchase tickets.

Early look at ‘The Chosen’ Season 4

“The Chosen” also sent the Deseret News exclusive stills from the season’s filming. Here’s a look at those photos:

Courtesy of The Chosen, Mike Kubeisy

Courtesy of The Chosen, Mike Kubeisy